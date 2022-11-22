Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you help the lady in finding her lost Puppy in 15 secs?

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are numerous types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in a picture where the lady’s lost puppy is hiding somewhere inside the public park picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot the lady’s lost puppy hidden inside Public Park?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image was shared as a brain teaser that challenges you to spot the hidden shoe of the boy. In the picture, there is a public park where kids and adults are enjoying their day. A lady is walking with her dog, a buy is jogging and passing the bridge, a couple is spending quality time on the bench, an old man is feeding birds, a girl is happily walking with her balloons, and a boy is happily enjoying his ice cream while sitting along with his mother. However, in this pleasant a lady looks worried and is posting her lost puppy’s picture on the board. She is looking out for her lost puppy inside the park. It has been claimed that only eagle-eyed viewers can spot the lost puppy in the picture.

Did you spot the lady’s lost puppy in 15 seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion picture and try to spot the lady’s lost puppy inside the public park. If you are not able to spot the puppy, then we are here to help you! Look under the bridge. The puppy is sitting under the bridge waiting for the lady as shown in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the lady’s lost puppy inside the park in a few seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence and memory. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the lady’s lost puppy inside this optical illusion?

