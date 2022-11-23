Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Only 1% can spot Magician’s Rabbit hiding in the Picture within 11 secs!

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. In a normal brain, a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the picture where a magician’s rabbit is hiding somewhere inside the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot the Magician’s Rabbit hiding in the Picture?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image originated as a tricky puzzle for children to test their brain power. In this optical illusion, people gathered in a hall to watch the magician’s show. But during the magic show, the magician’s rabbit escaped and is now hiding somewhere inside the hall. People are looking amazed by the magician’s show and are also wondering why magician’s hat is empty. The magician was supposed to bring out the rabbit from the hat.

So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the magician’s rabbit hiding somewhere inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the second animal in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

The rabbit is not in the hat! Where is she hiding?

Take a close look at this optical illusion picture. The puzzle challenges the viewers by saying “ The rabbit is not in the hat! Where is she hiding?” Try to spot the hidden rabbit inside the room. It may appear too tricky to find the hidden rabbit at first. But if you look carefully at the image, you will see that the magician’s rabbit is hiding behind the lights on stage. The rabbit is hiding on the bottom right side of the picture as circled below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the magician’s rabbit hidden inside this optical illusion image?

