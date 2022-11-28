Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot hidden Seal Among Penguins inside Antarctic Island in 7 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many a times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to spot the seal who is hiding among the penguins inside the Antarctic Island Picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot the hidden Seal Among Penguins inside the Antarctic Island?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a Brain Teaser. In this optical illusion, you can see that Penguins are enjoying their day on the Antarctic Island. Some penguins are floating on ice and some are over Igloo. There are baby penguins too playing in the snow. But among the penguins, a seal is hiding somewhere inside the island. The puzzle gives you a hint that “That seal is very friendly”, The trickier part in this optical illusion is to spot the hidden seal inside the group of Penguins. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden seal inside the picture.

Did you spot the Hidden seal in 7 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden seal among the Group of Penguins. It may appear too tricky to spot the seal, but if you look at the right side of the image then you will be able to spot the hidden seal.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden seal in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden seal in the room inside the picture in just 7 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many a times, specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden seal inside this optical illusion?

