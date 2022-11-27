Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 2% can spot Headphones hidden inside Bathroom in 7 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many optical illusions, including physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a Headphone is hiding somewhere inside the Bathroom the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 2% can spot Headphones hidden inside the Bathroom

Image Source: Bright Side

Spot Woman’s lost Key hidden inside picture

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this illusion, you can see a Bathroom where the soap, detergent, and hair dryer are in different cabinets. Clothes are hanging on the wall near the toilet seat. There is a washing machine and near the basin, a toothbrush holder has been kept. But somewhere inside the bathroom, a Headphone has been kept.

Only 1% can spot Magician’s Rabbit hiding in the Picture

The illusion challenges the viewers to find the Headphones hidden inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the hidden Headphones in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Can you help the lady in finding her lost Puppy in 15 secs?

Did you spot the hidden Headphones in 7 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Headphones, then we are here to help you. If you look at the image carefully, you will see that Headphones are hidden behind the detergent on the lower shelf of the cabinet. The Headphones have been cleverly camouflaged with blue background. This optical illusion could reveal just how good your eyesight is.

Only a Genius can spot a hidden Butterfly inside Garden Pond

For your ease we have highlighted the hidden Headphones inside the Bathroom in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Only 5% can spot Lipstick hidden inside Dining Area

The Headphones are hiding inside the shelf above the washing machine. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Headphones hidden in the image.

Can you find the Dog Hidden Among Toys?

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Headphones hidden inside this optical illusion image?

Can you spot the Umbrella without an Owner?