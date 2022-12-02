Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot the Girl’s lost Sock inside her messy room in 11 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are numerous types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in a picture where a girl’s sack has been lost inside the mess of her room in the image.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot the Girl’s lost Sock hidden inside her messy room?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image was shared as a brain teaser that challenges you to spot the hidden Sock of the Girl. In the picture, a Girl is standing in her messy room with one sock on her one leg. The other sock has been lost inside her messy room where different objects, clothes, toys, and accessories are scattered here and there. Now, the Girl has lost his Sock in the messy room. So, the challenge is to spot the Girl’s Sock inside the room among the scattered objects. It has been claimed that only eagle-eyed viewers can spot the lost Sock in the picture. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Girl’s Sock inside the image.

Did you spot the Girl’s Sock in 11 seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion picture and try to spot the Girl’s Sock hidden inside her messy room. It may appear too tricky to find all the Sock as the picture consists of many objects to distract you. But if you carefully observe the objects inside the room, then you will be able to find the Girl’s Sock.

If you are not able to spot the Girl’s Sock, then we are here to help you! Look at the bottom right side of the picture. The Girl’s Sock is hiding near her purple bag as shown in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the Girl’s Sock inside his room in a few seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence and memory. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Girl’s Sock inside this optical illusion?

