Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you find the mouse before the cat does inside library in 15 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are numerous types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in a picture where the mouse is hiding from the cat inside the library in the image.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you find the mouse before the cat does inside the library?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image was shared as a brain teaser that challenges you to spot the hidden mouse inside the library. In the picture, you can see a librarian getting angry as a mouse has entered the library. The librarian is angrily directing the cat to find the mouse hidden inside the library before it creates more mess. Inside the library, you can see the bookshelves and some Christmas decorations over it. The books are scattered over the reading tables.

So, the challenge is to spot the mouse inside the library among the Christmas decoration and scattered books. It has been claimed that only eagle-eyed viewers can spot all the mmicein the picture. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden mouse inside the image.

Did you spot the Hidden mouse before the cat in 15 seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion picture and try to spot the mouse hidden inside the library. It may appear too tricky to find the mouse as the picture consists of many toys and books to distract you. But if you carefully observe the objects inside the library, then you will be able to find the hidden mouse.

If you are not able to spot the hidden mouse, then we are here to help you! Look at the top right shelf of the library in the picture. The mouse is hiding between a toy and books as shown in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden mouse inside the library in a few seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence and memory. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden mouse inside this optical illusion?

