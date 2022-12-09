Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot the Man Ringing Bells in Picture within 7 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain of a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a man is ringing the bells somewhere inside the Image.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only a Genius can can spot the Man Ringing the Bells

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a fun puzzle that challenges you to find the man who is ringing the bells. In this picture, we can see a lot of birds sitting on the bells and a cat sitting on the stairs. The illusion asks the viewers “Who is ringing the bells?” It has been claimed that people with high IQ can find the hidden man in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Hidden Man in 7 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden man in the image, then you need to look carefully at the top right side of the image. The man who is ringing the bells is climbing the ladder. If you are still not able to find the hidden man, then you can look at the below image:

Image Source: Bright Side

The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the man who is ringing the bells. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the man hidden inside this optical illusion image?

