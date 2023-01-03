Optical Illusion IQ Test: How many Animals can you spot inside Elephant in 15 seconds?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or drawing or picture that has different appearances if looked with different perspectives. There are many types of optical illusion like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your personality traits. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in a viral optical illusion where the faces of animals are hidden inside the image.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: How many Animals can you spot?

Image Source: Libero

This above image was shared on social media challenging the viewers to spot all hidden animals inside the Elephant. To spot the all hidden animals in this viral image requires speed and attention to the smallest details. So, how many animals make the elephant in the picture? You have only 15 seconds to spot all the hidden animals. The challenge is to spot all the animals who are hiding inside the elephant sketch, which will tell whether your brain is in the best condition or not.

This optical illusion might help in testing your Intelligence. The more animals you spot, the more your IQ Level will be considered:

If you were able to spot more than 15 Animals, then your brain is "in the best condition".

If you were able to locate more than 10 Animals in the illusion, then your brain is "in the fine condition".

If you can only discover five or six animals, then it means that your mind "needs help."

This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

How many animals did you spot inside Elephant in 15 seconds?

Let’s look at the optical Illusion image closely and spot the animals in this visual challenge.. There are total 17 animals including elephant in this viral optical illusion and there names are:

Boa Snake, Spider, Raccoon, Turtle, Seal, Squid, Hare, Bat, Manta Ray, Squirrel, Butterfly, Jaguar, Bear, Kangaroo, Monkey, Sailfish, and finally the elephant.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, how many animals did you spot in this optical illusion?

