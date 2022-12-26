Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 5% can spot Watch hidden inside Hell's Kitchen in 15 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. In a normal brain, a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a Watch is hiding somewhere inside the Hell's Kitchen in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 5% can spot a Watch hidden inside Hell's Kitchen

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this illusion, we can see a Restaurant’s kitchen where the Chef and the Sous Chef are cooking the meals. However, it's so tense and fiery inside the workstation that it seems like a Hell’s Kitchen. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the Watch hidden inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 5% of people can find the hidden watch in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden Watch in 15 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Watch, then we are here to help you. If you look at the image carefully, you will see a Hell's Kitchen where chefs are yelling and going crazy while cooking the food. The waiters are carrying the orders in their hands. Dishes are piling up and the customers are waiting for their orders. This optical illusion of a Hell's Kitchen could reveal just how good your eyesight is.

For your ease we have highlighted the hidden Watch inside Hell's Kitchen in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The Watch is hiding at the top of the picture near the vent. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Watch hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Watch hidden inside this optical illusion image?

