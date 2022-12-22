Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you help the man in finding his parrot in 11 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. These are numerous types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in a picture where the man’s parrot is hiding somewhere inside the living room picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot the man’s parrot that escaped from the cage?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image was shared as a brain teaser that challenges you to spot the hidden parrot of the man. In the picture, there are balconies in the building. Inside the balconies people are doing their chores and some are looking for the lost parrot the man. On one balcony, a girl is looking worried for the man, on the other, Santa Claus is standing near the Christmas tree, and on the other balcony, a woman is doing gardening. On other balconies, a girl is looking out with his dog, and on the other two balconies a lady and an old man are also looking out for the man’s lost parrot. The man looks worried and is looking for his parrot who got escaped from the cage. It has been claimed that only eagle-eyed viewers can spot the parrot in the picture.

Did you spot the man’s parrot in 11 seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion picture and try to spot the man’s parrot inside one of the balconies. If you are not able to spot the parrot, then we are here to help you! Look at the top left balcony. The parrot is hiding behind the dog as shown in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the man’s parrot inside the picture in a few seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence and memory. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t this. So tell us, did you spot the man’s parrot inside this optical illusion?

