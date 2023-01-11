Optical Illusion IQ Test: People with High Intelligence can spot Police Officer inside Vintage Picture in 15 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Studies have revealed many types of optical illusion like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. It is a fact that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Optical Illusion illustrations are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in the vintage picture of three boys with a hidden Police Officer inside the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: People with High Intelligence can spot Police Officer inside the Vintage Picture!

Image Source: Playbuzz

The above vintage picture is an optical illusion that shows three boys are running away from a Police Officer. The illusion states that “A Policeman lurks in the background of this old-fashioned advert - but can you spot him?” The 3 young boys can be seen trying to take a short cut through a neighbor's back garden - but little do they know there is a Police Officer close by, and he's watching their every move.

Do you think that you have an above average intelligence? Well, it has been claimed that People with High Intelligence can spot Police Officer in 15 seconds. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Police Officer in 15 seconds?

It is trickier but easy to spot the hidden face of the Police Officer as his outline blends so well with the background. But if you flip the image upside down, the Police Officer’s face can be seen in reverse between the branches of the tree.

Image Source: Playbuzz

The image has left thousands of adults perplexed as they try to spot the Hidden Police Officer inside the image. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Research shows that optical illusions usually give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Police Officer hidden inside this optical illusion image?

