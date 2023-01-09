Optical Illusion Vintage Puzzle: High IQ People can hunt an Old Witch inside Santa Claus Picture in 7 Secs!

Optical Illusion Vintage Puzzle: Do you like finding hidden faces inside optical illusion images? Then this brain puzzle is for you! An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusion like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such mind-bending illustration can be seen in an image where a witch is hiding somewhere inside an old sketch of Santa Claus

Optical Illusion Vintage Puzzle: People with High IQ can hunt an Old Witch in Santa Claus Picture

Image Source: Hiero

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for children and adults as a Brain Teaser. This optical illusion has been taken from the series Wonderland & Through the Looking Glass. This optical illusion shows an old picture of Santa Claus. It challenges you to hunt the Witch hidden inside the vintage picture by asking “Is this Santa Claus or Baba Yaga?” So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the face of the Witch.

Normally people will see a sketch of Santa Claus with a beard and a red & white cap. But an Old Witch is hidden somewhere in the image. Can You Find Where the Old Witch Is Hiding? The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spy on the hidden face within the picture.

Did you hunt the Witch in 7 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden witch’s face inside the picture. It may appear too tricky to find the witch, but if you tilt the image upside down you will be able to spot the witch. The Old Witch is hiding under the beard of Santa Claus.

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden witch’s face inside the picture in just 7 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you hunt the witch hidden inside this optical illusion?

