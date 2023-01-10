Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot Hidden Date inside Family Picnic Picture in 7 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain of a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image of a Family Picnic where a month and date are hidden somewhere inside the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Hidden Date inside Family Picnic Picture

Image Source: Pinterest

The above image was shared as a puzzle for both children as well as adults. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the Hidden Date in the Family Picnic Picture. In this optical illusion image, a family is on a picnic and spending quality time near the sea area. The couple is cooking food over barbeque and the kids are filling their plates from the bouffe laid out on table. But there is a hint hidden inside the Family Picnic Picture that reveals the date of the picnic. It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the Hidden Date in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Hidden Picnic Date in 7 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the Hidden Date in the Family Picnic Picture, then we are here to help you see it. In the optical illusion, you can see a lot of objects inside the Family Picnic Picture with a dog and a robot inside it. The Date is hidden in the background of the picture.

For your convenience we have highlighted the Hidden Date in the image given below:

So, the hidden date is the 4th of July. At first, it is quite difficult to spot the Hidden Date as it has been camouflaged with the background of the picnic location. However, after a few seconds, you will realize through the shape, that it is a Hidden Date written on the background. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Date hidden inside the Family Picnic Picture.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Date hidden inside this optical illusion image?

