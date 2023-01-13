Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot 4 Missing Fellow Soldiers in 21 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the vintage picture of a soldier who is finding his fellow soldiers hidden somewhere inside the image.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot 4 missing fellow Soldiers

Image Source: Playbuzz

The above image was shared as a viral optical illusion that challenges the viewers to spot missing fellow soldiers. The illusion asked men and women to spot the soldier's four missing friends. So, can you find the four hidden men in this image?

It has been claimed that only 1% of people can locate all of the missing soldiers in the puzzle. The makers also said that Solving this riddle will drive you insane. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Four Missing Fellow Soldiers in 21 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the four fellows of the Soldier, then there is a trick to see it. You need to flip the image to see all four soldiers - one of whom is on the man's sleeve, one is on a top rock, another is on the bottom rock and the final one is hiding in the tree.

Image Source: Playbuzz

Flip your phone upside down and you’ll see the missing 4 Soldiers. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot their Fellow Soldiers' faces hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the 4 missing fellow soldiers inside this optical illusion image?

