Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 2% can spot the Pineapple hidden inside Kitchen in 7 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain of a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image of a Kitchen where a Pineapple is hidden somewhere inside the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 2% can spot the Pineapple hidden inside the Kitchen

Image Source: Bright Side

Only 1% can spot 4 Missing Fellow Soldiers inside this Vintage Picture

The above image was shared as a puzzle for both children as well as adults. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the Pineapple in the Kitchen by asking “Discover the pineapple”. In this optical illusion image, there is a Kitchen filled with utensils and appliances. On the kitchen slab, a bowl has been kept with lots of fruit inside it. But did you spot a Pineapple inside the kitchen? It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the Pineapple in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

People with High Intelligence can spot Police Officer inside Vintage Picture

Did you spot the Pineapple in 7 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the Pineapple in the Kitchen, then we are here to help you see it clearly. In the optical illusion, you can see a very neat and tidy Kitchen with some fruits kept on the slab. A knife stand, bottles and some boxes are also kept on the slab. The Pineapple is hidden on the bottom shelf beneath the slab. If you look closely the Pineapple is hidden behind a box.

Only 1% can spot Hidden Date inside Family Picnic Picture

For your convenience, we have highlighted the Pineapple in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

How many Animals can you spot inside Elephant in 15 seconds?

At first it is quite difficult to spot the Pineapple as it has been camouflaged with the box and background of the shelf. However, after few seconds you will realize through the shape, that it is not the box but a Pineapple hidden on the lower shelf. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Pineapple hidden inside the Kitchen.

Test Your IQ by finding 10 Hidden Faces in this Vintage Puzzle

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Pineapple hidden inside this optical illusion image?

Only a Genius can spot Fox before the Huntsman inside a vintage picture