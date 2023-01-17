Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 5% can spot a Toilet hidden inside Toy Store in 7 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain of a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a Toilet is hiding somewhere inside the Toy Store in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 5% can spot a Toilet hidden inside Toy Store

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this illusion, you can see a Toy Store where lots of teddy bears are kept on the shelf. A girl is holding a teddy bear and is looking at the shelf where the teddy bears have been kept. But somewhere inside the store, a Toilet is hiding somewhere. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the Toilet hidden inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 5% of people can find the hidden Toilet in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden Toilet in 7 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Toilet, then we are here to help you. If you look at the image carefully, you will see that the Toilet is hiding behind the teddy bears on the right side of the picture. The Toilet has been cleverly camouflaged with the teddy bears. This optical illusion of a Toy Store could reveal just how good your eyesight is.

For your ease we have highlighted the hidden Toilet inside Toy Store in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The Toilet is hiding behind the teddy bears between the top 2nd and 3rd shelves on the right side. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Toilet hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Toilet hidden inside this optical illusion image?

