Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 3% can spot a Hat inside the Bathroom in 5 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain of a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a Hat is hiding somewhere inside the Bathroom picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 3% can spot a Hat inside the Bathroom

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this illusion, you can see a Bathroom where there is a Shower area, a toilet seat, and a wooden cabinet to keep the important stuff. On the cabinet, you can see that a flower vase, Toothbrush with holder, Soap, and bottles have been kept. There is a mirror above the cabinet and a basin on the cabinet. But somewhere inside the bathroom, a Hat is hiding. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the Hat hidden inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 3% of people can find the hidden Hat in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden Hat in 5 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Hat, then we are here to help you. If you look at the image carefully, you will see that a Hat can be seen behind the flower vase. The Hat has been cleverly camouflaged with the objects kept over the cabinet. This optical illusion could reveal just how good your eyesight really is.

For your ease we have highlighted the Hat inside the Bathroom in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The Hat is hiding between the flower vase and bottles. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Hat inside the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Hat hidden inside this optical illusion image?

