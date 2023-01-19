Optical Illusion for IQ Test: How many hidden faces can you spot in Vintage Rose Picture within 15 secs?

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Studies have revealed many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. It is a fact that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Optical Illusion illustrations are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in the vintage picture where faces are hidden inside a bunch of roses.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: How many hidden faces can you spot in this Vintage Rose Picture?

Image Source: Playbuzz

The above vintage picture is an optical illusion that shows a sketch of a bunch of roses. This vintage picture is known by the name ‘Roses & Noses’. The image is an old-fashioned puzzle asking users to spot the hidden faces inside the bunch of roses. In the image, you can see the black and white image of the bunch of roses. But did you spot noses or faces hidden inside the picture?

Do you think that you have above-average intelligence? Well, it has been claimed that People with High Intelligence can spot 6 hidden faces in 15 seconds. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the 6 Hidden Faces in 15 seconds?

It is trickier to spot the hidden faces, as the vintage picture is entirely black and white, making it even tougher to spot anything amiss in the scene. However, if you closely at the picture you would be able to spot 6 faces hiding inside the bunch of roses.

Image Source: Playbuzz

The image has left thousands of adults perplexed as they try to spot the hidden faces or noses within the sketch of the roses. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Research shows that optical illusions usually give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the two hidden kids inside this optical illusion image?

