Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot the 3 Bunnies hidden inside tree in 7 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Do you know that there are many types of optical illusion present in our environment? These illusions are mostly categorized under physiological, physical, and cognitive illusions. Going by the definition, an optical illusion is a deeply fascinating, mind-bending, and shape-shifting image of an object or people or a drawing that challenges our way of perceiving things. However, these optical illusions are also a part of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how your brain perceives things. Evidently, a normal human brain can see things or images differently forming different perceptions from different angles. One such clever illustration can be seen in an image shared on social media in which rabbits are hidden inside a tree.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot the 3 Bunnies hidden inside the tree?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been designed as a puzzle challenging the viewers to spot the 3 hidden rabbits or bunnies inside the tree. In this optical illusion, the image at first looks like a simple tree. However, there is a catch to this puzzle! In the tree, there are not one or two but 3 rabbits hidden inside it.

So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the 3 Bunnies. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to find the 3 hidden bunnies inside the tree. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the 3 Bunnies in 7 seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden rabbits inside the tree. It may appear too tricky to find the rabbits as they are cleverly camouflaged among the slanted branches of the tree which makes them difficult to spot. So, how many bunnies did you spot inside the tree? 3 bunnies are hidden inside the tree.

In case you are stuck with the image and are not able to find the hidden rabbits, then we have colored the rabbits inside the image.

Image Source: Bright Side

If you look closely at the puzzle, you will notice that the rabbits' shapes are formed by the tree’s branches. And if you look more closely, you will see that some of the leaves are actually the eyes of the animals. It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden rabbit faces inside the tree in just 7 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence.

Many research studies have shown the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot 3 bunnies inside this optical illusion?

