Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 2% can spot the hidden Frog between the Leaves in 7 secs!

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain of a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a Frog is hiding somewhere between the Leaves.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 2% can spot the hidden Frog between the Leaves

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, a Frog is hiding somewhere between the leaves. There are leaves of different colors lying on the ground like yellow, mustard, purple, pink, grey, etc. The illusion challenges the viewers by stating “There’s a toad between these leaves”. It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the hidden Frog in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden Frog in 7 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Frog, then we are here to help you! You need to look closely at the Leaves lying on the ground. The Frog is sitting over the Leaves at the top left side of the picture. It is quite tricky to spot the frog in the picture as its body has been camouflaged with the leave.

For your ease, we have highlighted the Frog in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Frog between the Leaves. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden Frog inside this optical illusion image?

