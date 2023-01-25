Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the hidden fox hunting Geese in Vintage Picture within 11 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain of a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the vintage picture where a fox is hiding somewhere to hunt the Geese inside the image.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the hidden fox hunting the Geese

Image Source: Playbuzz

The above image was shared as a viral optical illusion that challenges the viewers to spot the hidden fox inside the forest hunting the geese. The illusion shows a gaggle of geese standing under a tree, unaware that a fox is lurking nearby and getting ready to pounce. So, can you find the hidden fox in this image before he eats the geese?

It has been claimed that only 1% of people can locate the hidden fox in this vintage puzzle. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Hidden Fox inside Forest in 11 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden fox, then look at the tree near the pond. The fox is hiding between the branches of the trees, looming above the geese underneath.

Image Source: Playbuzz

The fox can be seen hiding between the branches and preparing himself to pounce on the geese who have gathered below the tree. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the fox hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden fox hunting the Geese inside this optical illusion image?

