Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot Hidden Rabbit inside Couple’s Forest Stroll Picture in 15 Secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a deeply fascinating, mind-bending, and shape-shifting image of an object or people or a drawing that challenges our way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusions like physiological, physical, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how your brain perceives things. A normal human brain can see things or images differently forming separate perceptions from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in an image where a Rabbit is hidden somewhere in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot the Hidden Rabbit inside the Couple’s Forest Stroll Picture

Image Source: Bright Side

Only 2% can spot the hidden Frog between the Leaves in 7 secs!

The above image has been created as a brain teaser for both children as well as adults. In this optical illusion, there is a couple who is taking a stroll through the forest with their dog. Inside the forest, you can see a pink butterfly, a fox, and an owl. However, a Rabbit is hiding somewhere inside the forest. It has been claimed that only a genius can find the hidden rabbit in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Only 1% can spot the hidden fox hunting Geese in Vintage Picture

Did you find the Hidden Rabbit in 15 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden Rabbit inside the forest where the couple is taking a stroll. In case you are stuck with the image and are not able to find the Rabbit, try to look at the tree log at the bottom left side of the picture. Were you able to spot the rabbit in the illusion or was the rabbit too well hidden?

Can you spot the 3 Bunnies hidden inside tree in 7 secs?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you find the Butterfly Hidden Among Parrots?

The rabbit is hiding between the tree logs. It has been claimed that people with good observation skills and above-average intelligence levels will be able to spot the hidden Rabbit in this optical illusion. The image has left thousands of adults confused as it is quite tricky to find the hidden Rabbit. Many research studies have shown that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Only 3% can spot a Hat inside the Bathroom in 5 secs!

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, were you able to spot the Rabbit hidden inside the forest Optical illusion?

How many hidden faces can you spot in this Vintage Rose Picture?