Valentine’s Day Optical Illusion Test: Only Romantics can spot 7 Hearts hidden inside Painting in 11 secs!

Valentine’s Day Optical Illusion Test: Studies have revealed many types of optical illusion like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, shape-shifting image of an object or painting, or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. It is a fact that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Optical Illusion illustrations are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in a painting where 7 hearts are hidden inside the beautiful scenery.

Valentine’s Day Optical Illusion Test: Only Romantics can spot 7 Hearts inside the Painting

Image Source: Pinterest

Face you see first in this Optical Illusion reveals your Inner Mind

The above painting was created as a puzzle by the artist Jim Warren. The image shows a beautiful painting of scenery where a couple is standing near a pond. Inside the painting, you can see beautiful colors showing the serene view of nature filled with beautiful trees, swans, flowers, a couple, and mesmerizing clouds. This masterpiece is also known by the name ‘Seven hearts’. The image is a kind of puzzle asking the viewers to spot 7 hidden hearts inside the painting. It has been claimed that only romantic people can spot all of the 7 hearts in 11 seconds.

Only 1% can spot second cat hiding inside Vintage Picture in 15 secs!

Did you spot the 7 Hearts in 11 seconds in this Optical Illusion?

It is trickier to spot all of the 7 hearts in the painting, as some of the hearts have been camouflaged with the background of the painting.

Only 2% can spot hidden horse of the Man inside Vintage Picture

However, if you closely at the picture you would be able to spot 7 hearts quickly:

A heart is hidden in the cloud. A heart is hidden between two trees A heart is hidden in the pond. Another heart is hidden in the cloud A heart is hidden between swans A heart is hidden on the rock A heart-shaped balloon is lying on the grass.

Can you spot the hidden animal behind Zigzag lines?

For your ease, we have marked all of the 7 hearts in the image given below

Can you find Hidden Fish Among Sharks in 7 Secs?

The image has left thousands of adults perplexed as they try to spot the hidden hearts inside the painting. Research shows that optical illusions usually give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the 7 Hearts inside this optical illusion image?

Only a Genius can spot the Musician’s hidden Instrument in 11 Secs!