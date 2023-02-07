Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot second cat hiding inside Vintage Picture in 15 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain of a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the vintage picture where the second is hiding somewhere inside the room.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the second cat in this Vintage Picture

The above image was shared as a viral optical illusion that challenges the viewers to spot the second cat inside the room. The illusion shows two ladies chatting while sitting near a table. A black cat is beside the lady with the yellow gown. However, there is a second cat hidden inside the room. So, can you find the second cat in this image?

It has been claimed that only 1% of people can locate the hidden 2nd cat in this vintage puzzle. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Second Cat in 15 seconds?

In this vintage puzzle, two women sit at a table and while one of their cats is in plane view the other appears to have disappeared. If you are finding it difficult to spot the second cat, then look at the hat or bonnet of the woman in the yellow gown. The cat is hiding in her bonnet or hat.

The cat has been camouflaged with the color of the hat. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the second cat hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the second cat inside this optical illusion image?

