Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you find Hidden Fish Among Sharks in 7 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to find the Fish who is hiding among the Sharks in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you find the Fish Hidden Among the Sharks?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a Brain Teaser. In this optical illusion, you can see a group of Sharks inside the sea. However, somewhere inside the group, a Fish is hiding. The puzzle gives challenges the viewers by asking “Which of these guys is not a shark?”

The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden Fish inside the group of Sharks. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to find the hidden Fish inside the picture. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Hidden Fish in 7 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden Fish among the Sharks. It may appear too tricky to find the Fish, but if you look at the face of the sea creatures on the top side of the image then you will be able to spot the hidden Fish. The fish has a tail and gills different from the sharks.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden Fish in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden Fish in the group of Sharks inside the picture in just 7 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden Fish inside this optical illusion?

