Optical Illusion IQ Test: Face you see first in picture reveals your Inner Mind

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending illustrations of objects or drawings or pictures that have different appearances and can be perceived differently. There are several types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Many times optical illusions are helpful in testing your personality and things you don’t usually reveal about yourself. These are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your Inner Mind. Many optical illusion images can reveal hidden aspects of your personality and your deepest desires based on what you see inside the illusion. One such fine illustration can be seen in an old optical illusion painting.

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Face you see first reveals about your Inner Mind

Image Source: Bright Side

The above painting is an optical illusion that was shared by Bright Side. The image includes the faces of a mustached man, a dancing couple, a maid, and a man in bed. However, the face you see first in the painting reveals a lot about your inner mind. So, which face did you see first? This optical illusion claims that the face you see first in the image will reveal your nature and Inner Mind. So if you ever wanted to know your dominant traits then this personality test is meant for you! This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Which face did you see first in this Optical Illusion?

This optical illusion is kind of a personality test that tells about your dominant Inner Mind. The face you see first in this optical illusion says a lot about your inner mind. The faces that you can see in this optical illusion are:

A Mustached Man A Dancing Couple A Maid A Man in Bed.

Each of these can reveal information about your Inner Mind.

1. Mustached Man- Creative Mind

If the first face you saw in this optical illusion is of the Mustached Man, then it means you always see the bigger picture. This also means that you are a very creative person. Your creativity flies off the roof! However, don’t forget to also notice the smaller details that can be very crucial.

2. Dancing Couple - Romantic Soul

If the face you spotted first in this optical illusion is of the Dancing Couple, then this means that you are a Romantic Soul. This also means that you might not talk about love all the time, but finding that deep romantic connection is very important to you.

3. Maid - Helpful

If the first face you saw in the optical illusion picture is of the Maid, then you are excellent at finding answers to tricky questions. And that’s why your friends come to you whenever they want some good and helpful advice.

4. Old Man in Bed - Worrier

If you saw an old man in bed first in this optical illusion, then this means always worrying too much. This also tells that you can’t help but think about every little thing that happens in your life, and you let it take up a lot of your energy.

Research has proven that Optical illusions tend to give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, which face did you see first in this optical illusion?

