Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot Hidden Bird Between the Leaves in 9 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to spot the hidden Bird among the Leaves in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can you spot the Hidden Bird Between the Leaves?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a Brain Teaser. In this optical illusion, you can see a lot of colorful Leaves inside the picture. However, somewhere between the leaves, a Bird is hiding. The puzzle gives challenges the viewers by asking “Find the parakeet among the leaves.”

The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden Bird between the Leaves. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden Bird inside the picture. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Hidden Bird in 9 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden Bird among the Leaves. It may appear too tricky to spot the Bird, but if you look at the center of the image then you will be able to spot the hidden Bird. The Bird’s eye and beak are visible between the Leaves.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden Bird in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden Bird between the Leaves inside the picture in just 9 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden Bird inside this optical illusion?

