Optical Illusion Test: Can you spot the Hidden Pyramids in Picture shared by NASA in 11 secs?

Optical Illusion Test: There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or people that challenges the brain’s perception. Normally, a human brain can form different perceptions by simply looking at things or images from different angles. However, sometimes such optical illusion tests are considered as a part of psychoanalysis that throw some light on your way of perceiving things. These days many images are being circulated on social media as optical illusions. One such viral optical illusion has been found in Egypt’s Cairo picture taken from space by NASA.

Optical Illusion Test: Can you the spot Hidden Pyramids inside the Picture Shared by NASA?

Image Source: NASA

Only 1% can spot Astronomer hidden inside Vintage Picture in 11 secs!

The above image was shared by NASA showing a picture of Egypt’s Cairo that was taken from the International Space Station. In an Instagram post, NASA shared the beautiful pictures taken from space stating “Views of Earth are captured from the unique vantage point of the International Space Station (@ISS) as it orbited about 254 miles (409 km) above. Astronaut Koichi Wakata of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (@JAXAjp) was the photographer behind the lens.”

Can you spot the Queen hiding among the Dogs in 21 Secs?

This viral optical illusion has made people scratch their heads as it is quite tricky to spot Pyramids in the picture. Astronaut Koichi Wakata took a beautiful image of Cairo, Egypt, on February 4, 2023. NASA challenged the viewers by mentioning, "The city sits on the sand-colored ground, and details of streets going in and out. Can you spot the pyramids?”

Spot hidden faces of 2 Greek Gods & 1 Human inside Vintage Picture in 15 secs!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

Can you spot Hidden Bird Between the Leaves in 9 Secs?

The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden Pyramids in the picture. So, it has been claimed that only people with an eagle-eye view can spot the hidden Pyramids in the image.

Only Romantics can spot 7 Hearts hidden inside Painting in 11 secs!

Did you spot the Hidden Pyramids in 11 seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden Pyramids inside the picture. It is not easy to spot the Pyramids in the image, as it has been very cleverly camouflaged with the surroundings of the terrain.

Face you see first in this Optical Illusion reveals your Inner Mind

NASA also shared a hint with the users, “Hint: They appear as three partially shadowed squares near the far left of the image where the urban development intersects with the desert landscape.”

Only 1% can spot second cat hiding inside Vintage Picture in 15 secs!

It may appear too tricky to spot the Pyramids, but if you look closely at the left side of the image, you will be able to see the Pyramids camouflaging with the sand.

Only 2% can spot hidden horse of the Man inside Vintage Picture

Various research has proven that Optical illusions can provide some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Our minds can perceive different things under specific combinations of color, light, and patterns. So tell us, did you spot the hidden Pyramids inside this optical illusion image?

Only a Genius can spot the Musician’s hidden Instrument in 11 Secs!