Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot Astronomer hidden inside Vintage Picture in 11 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the vintage picture where the astronomer is hidden inside the room.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Astronomer hidden in the Vintage Picture

Image Source: Playbuzz

The above image was shared as a viral optical illusion that challenges the viewers to spot the Astronomer hidden inside the room. The illusion shows a family gathered around a telescope in the room. However, there is an Astronomer hidden inside the room. So, can you find the Astronomer in this image?

It has been claimed that only 1% of people can locate the hidden Astronomer in this vintage puzzle. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Astronomer in 11 seconds?

In this vintage puzzle, the kids found out that an Astronomer was in the room with the telescope. But now he is hiding from the family. If you are finding it difficult to spot the Astronomer, then look at the curtain on the left side of the picture. The astronomer is hiding behind the globe.

It may appear too tricky to find the hidden Astronomer, but if you flip the image upside down then it may help. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Astronomer hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Astronomer hidden inside this optical illusion image?

