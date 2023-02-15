Puzzle for IQ Test: Can you answer who dies if E pushes the Stone in Picture in 60 seconds?

Puzzle for IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to answer the question ”Who dies if E pushes the Stone” in the Picture.

Puzzle IQ Test: Who dies if E pushes the Stone?

Image Source: Pinterest

This test was created as a Brain Teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see that five people, A, B, C, D, and E are in the center of a death trap. E is about to roll down a crescent rock which will eventually lead to someone’s death. D is stuck inside a hole with only his head sticking out. C is tied beneath a seesaw, however, the plank right above him has spikes on its lower side. B is inside a hole that is right behind the rock on the seesaw. A is on a high ledge behind B. The challenge is to answer the question “Who dies if E pushes the Stone” most logically.

IQ Puzzle Test Answer

Let’s look at the most logical answers to the puzzle “Who dies if E pushes the Stone”:

1. First Possibility: D, C, and E Dies

The crescent stone crushes the head of D and then rolls down hitting the seesaw under which C is lying. In that case, C may die too. If the crescent rock is very heavy, then the other stone on the seesaw will jump upwards and hit E in the end.

Note: This situation is only possible only if the crescent rock was heavy enough to fling the big rock on the other side of the seesaw.

2. Second Possibility: D and C Dies

This situation is only possible only if the crescent rock is not that heavy to fling the big rock on the other side of the seesaw. The crescent stone crushes the head of D and then rolls down hitting the seesaw under which C is lying.

3. Third Possibility: E and C Dies

This situation is only possible only if the head of D falls under the arc of the crescent rock or he ducks the stone. If the crescent rock is very heavy, then the other stone on the seesaw will jump upwards and hit E in the end. Then D will be safe E and C will die.

4. Fourth Possibility: D, C, and B Dies

If the weight of the crescent rock is too heavy and it pushes the second stone upwards towards B then there will be three casualties – D, C, and B. The crescent stone crushes the head of D and then rolls down hitting the seesaw under which C is lying.

5. Fifth Possibility: C and B Dies

This situation is only possible only if the head of D falls under the arc of the crescent rock or he ducks the stone. The crescent rock will roll down hitting the seesaw under which C is lying and then pushes the second stone upwards towards B. Then only C and B would Die.

6. Sixth Possibility: Only D Dies

If the mass of the crescent rock is not heavy enough to roll down towards the seesaw and gets stuck on D only, then there is a possibility that only D dies. Remember, despite both rocks having the same diameter, the crescent rock has a huge missing section.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, how many questions you answered correctly in this IQ Puzzle?

