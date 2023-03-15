Brain Teasers: We bring to you a bunch of brain teasers today for a perfect break with family and friends!

Gone is the time when people chose board games with friends and family to kill time. Sometimes, we get ample time with our loved ones, but in those moments, we do not know what special to do. Eager to spend some quality time with family and friends, but don't know what to do during those moments? We've got you covered.

Try these brain teasers with family and friends!

BRAIN TEASERS!





Brain Teaser 1:

I am something really special. I need air, but I do not have any lungs. I can't drink water or I will dry. Moreover, I grow, but I am not alive. Who am I?

Brain Teaser 2:



I begin with T, end with T, and have T inside. Can you guess my name?

Brain Teaser 3:

What is next in the sequence? F, S, S, M, T, W

Brain Teaser 4:

I melt immediately in warm water, but I am hard as a rock. What am I?

Brain Teaser 5:



In my younger days, I was taller. Now that I have grown old, my height is short. What am I?

Brain Teaser 6:

Two words, when combined together to form one compound word, contain the most letters. What are the words?

Brain Teaser 7:

Which word in the English language becomes shorter the moment you add two letters to it?

Brain Teaser 8:

What is super difficult to get out of, but super easy to get into?

Brain Teaser 9:

You have to give me to someone in order to keep me. What am I?

Brain Teaser 10:

I have a neck but no head. What am I?

ANSWERS:

Brain Teaser 1:

Answer 1:

Fire

Brain Teaser 2:

Answer 2:

Teapot

Brain Teaser 3:

Answer 3:

T (for Thursday; the sequence comprises initials of the days of the week starting from Friday).

Brain Teaser 4:

Answer 4:

Ice

Brain Teaser 5:

Answer 5:

Pencil

Brain Teaser 6:

Answer 6:

Post office

Brain Teaser 7:

Answer 7:

Short

Brain Teaser 8:

Answer 8:

Trouble

Brain Teaser 9:

Answer 9:

Word

Brain Teaser 10:

Answer 10:

Bottle

Ten brain teasers are enough to lighten the mood of the entire room. Thank us later!