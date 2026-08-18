Cassia vs Cinnamon: The Everyday Mistake Millions Make
Cassia and Cinnamon are similar looking spices but are vastly different in taste and impact on health. Check out the differences here.
That sweet smelling spice in your kitchen cabinet which you believe to be cinnamon is most likely not the real deal. It might be a similar spice called Cassia, although they are identical in smell yet there is a huge difference in how they impact your overall well being. Let us explore the differences between cinnamon and cassia in this article.
Cinnamon vs Cassia Differences
Cinnamon and Cassia both belong to the Cinnamomum family of trees and are identical in smell but there are subtle differences that make them different from each other.
Cinnamon also called as true cinnamon or Ceylon cinnamon is obtained from the bark of Cinnamomum verum which grows indigenously in Sri Lanka and some parts of Southern India especially Kerala whereas Cassia is obtained from the trees of Cinnamomum cassia and is grown across Southern China, Indonesia and Vietnam.
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Feature
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Cinnamon
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Cassia
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Common Name
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True Cinnamon, Ceylon Cinnamon
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Cassia or Chinese cinnamon
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Scientific Name
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Cinnamomum verum
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Cinnamomum cassia
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Natively grows in
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Sri Lanka, Southern India
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China, Indonesia, Vietnam
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Appearance (Stick)
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Multiple thin, soft, papery rolled layers
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Single thick, hard, hollow curled layer
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Color
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Light golden-tan to pale brown
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Dark reddish-brown to dark grey-brown
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Texture
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Fragile, easy to crush by hand
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Dense, woody, hard to break
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Flavor & Aroma
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Sweet, delicate, citrusy, floral
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Pungent, sharp, spicy, warming
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Coumarin Level
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Trace amounts (0.004%)
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High amounts (up to 1.0%)
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Growth Rate
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Slower
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Faster
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Yield
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Low Yield
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High Yielding
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Cinnamaldehyde Concentration
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50-63%
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70-95%
How can you Differentiate between Cassia and Cinnamon by Look and Smell?
Cassia and Cinnamon can be easily differentiated by just looking at the rolled up barks also known as quills, while Cassia quills are dark brown to reddish brown in colour, cinnamon quills are golden brown or tan in colour.
Appearence wise Cassia quills form a single thick curl and are tough and hard to snap while cinnamon quills are easy to break because they contain several thin delicate layers of bark rolled inside one another. Cassia powder is spicy and pungent in smell while cinnamon powder is sweet and aromatic.
Why Cassia is Harmful as compared to Cinnamon?
Cassia is more harmful than cinnamon due to the presence of high levels of coumarin, which can be toxic to liver health by causing inflammation. As per some studies cassia contains more than 250 times more coumarin than cinnamon.
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Deputy Manager - Editorial
Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.
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