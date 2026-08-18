That sweet smelling spice in your kitchen cabinet which you believe to be cinnamon is most likely not the real deal. It might be a similar spice called Cassia, although they are identical in smell yet there is a huge difference in how they impact your overall well being. Let us explore the differences between cinnamon and cassia in this article.

Cinnamon vs Cassia Differences

Cinnamon and Cassia both belong to the Cinnamomum family of trees and are identical in smell but there are subtle differences that make them different from each other.

Cinnamon also called as true cinnamon or Ceylon cinnamon is obtained from the bark of Cinnamomum verum which grows indigenously in Sri Lanka and some parts of Southern India especially Kerala whereas Cassia is obtained from the trees of Cinnamomum cassia and is grown across Southern China, Indonesia and Vietnam.