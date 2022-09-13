Chrissy Teigen Net Worth, Career, Husband, Age, Children, Awards & Other details

Chrissy Teigen Net Worth, Career, Husband, Age, Children, Awards, and other important details below are given below. She is an American model, actress, and TV show host who is quite famous in the entertainment field.
Chrissy Teigen is an American model, actress, TV show host, social media sensation and author who is quite famous in the world of entertainment. Chrissy Teigen made her professional debut in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010 and also later appeared on the 50th-anniversary cover. Over the years, Chrissy Teigen has established herself in television and is known for being vocal on various issues. The sought-after model has campaigned for several famous brands such as ‘Gillette’, ‘Olay’ and ‘Nike’. Teigen’s notable on-screen work also includes co-hosting ‘Lip Sync battle’ and featuring as a food stylist in ‘FABLife’.

Full Name

Chrissy Diane Teigen

Born

November 30, 1985

Place of Birth

Delta, Utah, United States

Occupation

Model- Television personality

Spouse

John Legend (m. 2013)

Children

Luna Simone Stephens, Miles Theodore Stephens

Agency

IMG Models

Parents

Vilailuck Teigen, Ron Teigen Sr.

Nationality

American

Awards

Shorty Award for Best Celebrity, Glamour Award for Influencer, goodreads Choice

Chrissy Teigen Net Worth

Reportedly, Chrissy Teigen has a net worth of $75 million. She carries plenty of endorsements, participation in reality shows, and cameos in TV shows, sitcoms and movies. Chrissy Teigen along with her husband John Legend also endorses brands which makes them one of the richest couples in the music industry. 

Chrissy Teigen Birth, Personal Life, Family

Chrissy Teigen was born on November 30, 1985, in Delta. Teigen’s mother Vilailuck is from Thailand while her father Ron is an American of Norwegian descent. After the birth of Chrissy Teigen, she and her family were relocated to Snohomish, Washington where her parents ran a tavern.

When Chrissy Teigen was 15 years old, her father relocated them to California after her mother went back to Thailand. During this time, Teigen worked at a surf shop where she got her first modeling campaign and was discovered by a photographer.

Chrissy Teigen Husband, Children, Personal Life

Chrissy Teigen became engaged to singer John Legend on December 2011, after four years of dating. Both of them first met while filming Legend’s 2006 music video for the song ‘Stereo’, in which she played his love interest. They married in September 2013 and celebrated their wedding on September 14 in Como, Italy.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a daughter who was born in April 2016 and a son born in May 2018. On August 3, 2022, Teigen announced on Instagram that she is expecting another child.

Chrissy Teigen Career

Chrissy Teigen was a briefcase model on the game show Deal or No Deal during the pilot and the first season. Teigen appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2010, and was named ‘Rookie of the Year’. She was also the host of the competition series Model Employee on VH1 and featured on another Cooking Channel Special titled Chrissy Teigen’s Hungry.

In April, Chrissy Teigen became a co-host of the musical competition series Lip Sync Battle alongside LL Cool J. She also co-hosted the 2015 Billboard Music Awards with Ludacris.

Chrissy Teigen, from September 2015 until June 2016 was a food stylist and panelist on Tyra Bank’s syndicated daytime talk show, FABLife.

Chrissy Teigen Filmography

Year

Title

2007

Deal or No Deal

2011

Cookies & Cocktail

2012, 2015

America’s Next Top Model

2020-Present

Chrissy’s Court

2020

Ellen’s Game of Games

2021

Mr. Mayor

2021

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

2014

Wild n’ Out

2015-2016

FabLife

Chrissy Teigen Awards

Chrissy Teigen has earned several awards in her elaborate career. Some of them are.

  • Shorty Award for Best Celebrity
  • Glamour Award for the Influencer
  • Teen Choice Award for Choice TV: Personality
  • Goodreads Choice Awards Best Food & Cook

