Krishnam Raju Biography: Wife, Brothers, Acting career, Awards, Political Career, Death, and other details

Krishnam Raju was a well-known Telugu Actor of the sixties and the seventies and a politician who was elected to Lok Sabha. He passed away at the age of 83 on September 12, 2022. Know more about Krishnam Raju Wife, brothers, political and acting career, awards, death reason and other details.
Krishnam Raju Biography: Krishnam Raju, a well-known Telugu actor of the sixties and seventies and the former Union Minister for Defence and External Affairs passed away on September 11, 2022, while undergoing treatment after a brief illness at AIG Hospital at around 3.30 am. Krishnam Raju was 83 years old and is survived by his wife and three daughters. Apart from being a renowned name in the film industry, Krishnam Raju was elected to Lok Sabha in 1998 and again in 1999 on a BJP ticket. He was a Union Minister of State for four years during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s last term as the Prime Minister of India from 1999-2004.

Know more about Krishnam Raju wife, Death reason, brothers, acting and political career, awards, and other important details.

Born

January 20, 1940

Place of Birth

Mogalturu, Andhra Pradesh

Age

82 years at the time of death

Death

September 11, 2022 (Hyderabad)

First Wife

Seeta Devi (died)

Second Wife

Syamala Devi (m. 1996)

Political Party

Bharatiya Janata Party

Other Political Affiliations

Praja Rajyam Party

Occupation

Actor, Politician

Children

Sai Praseedha, Sai Pradeepti, Sai Prakeerti

Awards

Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, Filmfare Award for Best Actor-Telugu, Nandi Award for Best Actor

