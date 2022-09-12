Krishnam Raju Biography: Wife, Brothers, Acting career, Awards, Political Career, Death, and other details

Krishnam Raju Biography: Krishnam Raju, a well-known Telugu actor of the sixties and seventies and the former Union Minister for Defence and External Affairs passed away on September 11, 2022, while undergoing treatment after a brief illness at AIG Hospital at around 3.30 am. Krishnam Raju was 83 years old and is survived by his wife and three daughters. Apart from being a renowned name in the film industry, Krishnam Raju was elected to Lok Sabha in 1998 and again in 1999 on a BJP ticket. He was a Union Minister of State for four years during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s last term as the Prime Minister of India from 1999-2004.

Know more about Krishnam Raju wife, Death reason, brothers, acting and political career, awards, and other important details.

Saddened by the passing away of Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu. The coming generations will remember his cinematic brilliance and creativity. He was also at the forefront of community service and made a mark as a political leader. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/hJyeGVpYA5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2022

Krishnam Raju Biography

Born January 20, 1940 Place of Birth Mogalturu, Andhra Pradesh Age 82 years at the time of death Death September 11, 2022 (Hyderabad) First Wife Seeta Devi (died) Second Wife Syamala Devi (m. 1996) Political Party Bharatiya Janata Party Other Political Affiliations Praja Rajyam Party Occupation Actor, Politician Children Sai Praseedha, Sai Pradeepti, Sai Prakeerti Awards Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, Filmfare Award for Best Actor-Telugu, Nandi Award for Best Actor

