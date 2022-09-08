Bhupen Hazarika: How Google Doodle is paying tribute to singer-composer on his 96th birth anniversary?
Bhupen Hazarika awards: Google is celebrating the 96th birth anniversary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on September 8, 2022, with a doodle. Bhupen Hazarika was a musician, singer, poet, filmmaker, and lyricist who died in 2011. Apart from this, he also served as an MLA in the Assam Assembly between the years 1967-1972. Bhupen Hazarika, who was popularly known as ‘Sudhakantha’ has worked in hundreds of films in his career spanning over six decades.
Google Doodle featuring Bhupen Hazarika playing the harmonium as created by Mumbai-based guest artist Rutuja Mali. After completing his studies, Bhupen Hazarika started singing at All India Radio in Guwahati and also started to translate Bengali songs into Hindu and lend his voice to those songs.
As Google Doodle honors Bhupen Hazarika on his 96th Birth Anniversary, know more about his songs, family, the first song, family, awards, and other important details.
Who was Bhupen Hazarika?
Google Doodle is celebrating Bhupen Hazarika’s 96th anniversary on September 8, 2022. He was an Indian playback singer, lyricist, musician, actor, poet, and filmmaker from Assam who was popularly known as Sudha Kontho.
Bhupen Hazarika’s songs, which were mainly written and sung in the Assamese language himself, are marked by humanity and the universal brotherhood and have been translated and sung in many languages, mostly Hindi and Bengali.
Bhupen Hazarika grew up surrounded by songs and folk tales about life along the Brahmaputra River. He recorded his first song at the young age of 10.
Hazarika completed his intermediate in Arts in 1942 and MA from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in the year 1946. Soon after, he left for New York where he lived for a period of five years and received his doctorate (PhD) in Mass Communication in 1952 from Colombia University.
Google Doodle pays tribute to Bhupen Hazarika
The tech giant paid tribute to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on September 8 to celebrate his 96th Birth Anniversary. Google, the tech giant, honoured the renowned singer through the Doodle featuring Bhupen Hazarika playing the harmonium. The art is created by the artist Mutuja Mali from Mumbai.
Bhupen Hazarika Songs
Bhupen Hazarika over time created numerous compositions with a penchant for telling people’s stories through songs-stories about happiness and grief, of unity and courage, romance and loneliness, and even strife and determination.
Over the year, Bhupen Hazarika’s songs became the voice of many hearts as he sang songs in superhit films such as ‘Rudali’, ‘Darmiyan’, ‘Saj’, ‘Mil Gayi Mujhe Mazil’, ‘Daman’, ‘Gajgamini’, and ‘Kyun’.
Bhupen Hazarika Awards & Honours
|
Year
|
Awards
|
1975
|
National Film Award for Best Music Direction
|
1987
|
Sangeet Natak Akademi Award
|
1977
|
Padma Shri
|
2001
|
Padma Bhushan
|
1992
|
Dada Saheb Phalke Award
|
2008
|
Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship
|
2012
|
Padma Vibhushan
|
2019
|
Bharat Ratna
Bhupen Hazarika Films
|
Year
|
Films
|
1975
|
Khoj
|
1975
|
Chameli Memsaab
|
1976
|
Mera Dharam Meri Maa
|
1979
|
Debdas
|
1986
|
Ek Pal
|
1988
|
Siraj
|
1993
|
Rudaali
|
1995
|
Pani
