Bhupen Hazarika: How Google Doodle is paying tribute to singer-composer on his 96th birth anniversary?

Google is paying tribute to Indian singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika on her 96th Birth Anniversary with a special doodle dedicated to him. Bhupen Hazarika grew up surrounded by songs and folk tales about life along the Brahmaputra River. He recorded his first song at the young age of 10.
Bhupen Hazarika awards: Google is celebrating the 96th  birth anniversary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on September 8, 2022, with a doodle. Bhupen Hazarika was a musician, singer, poet, filmmaker, and lyricist who died in 2011. Apart from this, he also served as an MLA in the Assam Assembly between the years 1967-1972. Bhupen Hazarika, who was popularly known as ‘Sudhakantha’ has worked in hundreds of films in his career spanning over six decades.

Google Doodle featuring Bhupen Hazarika playing the harmonium as created by Mumbai-based guest artist Rutuja Mali. After completing his studies, Bhupen Hazarika started singing at All India Radio in Guwahati and also started to translate Bengali songs into Hindu and lend his voice to those songs.

As Google Doodle honors Bhupen Hazarika on his 96th Birth Anniversary, know more about his songs, family, the first song, family, awards, and other important details.

Who was Bhupen Hazarika?

Google Doodle is celebrating Bhupen Hazarika’s 96th anniversary on September 8, 2022. He was an Indian playback singer, lyricist, musician, actor, poet, and filmmaker from Assam who was popularly known as Sudha Kontho.

Bhupen Hazarika’s songs, which were mainly written and sung in the Assamese language himself, are marked by humanity and the universal brotherhood and have been translated and sung in many languages, mostly Hindi and Bengali.

Bhupen Hazarika grew up surrounded by songs and folk tales about life along the Brahmaputra River. He recorded his first song at the young age of 10.

Hazarika completed his intermediate in Arts in 1942 and MA from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in the year 1946. Soon after, he left for New York where he lived for a period of five years and received his doctorate (PhD) in Mass Communication in 1952 from Colombia University.

Google Doodle pays tribute to Bhupen Hazarika

The tech giant paid tribute to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on September 8 to celebrate his 96th Birth Anniversary. Google, the tech giant, honoured the renowned singer through the Doodle featuring Bhupen Hazarika playing the harmonium. The art is created by the artist Mutuja Mali from Mumbai.

Bhupen Hazarika Songs

Bhupen Hazarika over time created numerous compositions with a penchant for telling people’s stories through songs-stories about happiness and grief, of unity and courage, romance and loneliness, and even strife and determination.

Over the year, Bhupen Hazarika’s songs became the voice of many hearts as he sang songs in superhit films such as ‘Rudali’, ‘Darmiyan’, ‘Saj’, ‘Mil Gayi Mujhe Mazil’, ‘Daman’, ‘Gajgamini’, and ‘Kyun’.

Bhupen Hazarika Awards & Honours

Year

Awards

1975

National Film Award for Best Music Direction

1987

Sangeet Natak Akademi Award

1977

Padma Shri

2001

Padma Bhushan

1992

Dada Saheb Phalke Award

2008

Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship

2012

Padma Vibhushan

2019

Bharat Ratna

 Bhupen Hazarika Films

Year

Films

1975

Khoj

1975

Chameli Memsaab

1976

Mera Dharam Meri Maa

1979

Debdas

1986

Ek Pal

1988

Siraj

1993

Rudaali

1995

Pani

