Where Will the Commonwealth Games 2030 Be Held? Know Ahmedabad's Venues
The 2030 Commonwealth Games are heading to Ahmedabad, India! Get the full list of key venues, stadiums, and sports hubs hosting the centenary event.
Ahmedabad which is the largest city of Gujarat is set to host the next season of Commonwealth Games in 2030. This is quite a big moment for India as it will be hosting the games after 20 years. The last Commonwealth Games in India were held in 2010 in Delhi.
This time it goes to Gujarat and this edition will be quite special as it marks 100 years of the Commonwealth Games. The first Commonwealth Games were held in the year 1930 so the 2030 will mark Centenary Commonwealth Games.
The sports will not only take place in Ahmedabad but also Gandhinagar which is the capital of Gujarat.
This article explains which city will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games along with the venues and stadiums used for different sports.
Commonwealth Games 2030 at a Glance
Ahmedabad was officially confirmed as the host city for Commonwealth Games 2030. The city was chosen during the Annual General Assembly in Glasgow in November 2025. Moreover the Commonwealth Sport has also confirmed that 15 – 17 sports will be played at Amdavad 2030. Here is a brief overview:
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Particular
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Details
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Host Country
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India
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Host City
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Ahmedabad (Amdavad)
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Host State
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Gujarat
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Edition
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25th Commonwealth Games
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Significance
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Centenary Edition (100 years of the Games)
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Previous Indian Host
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Delhi (2010)
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Host City Confirmed On
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November, 2025
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Confirming Body
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Commonwealth Sport (Commonwealth Games Federation)
List of Venues for Commonwealth Games 2030
The Games will use a mix of existing stadiums and new venues are being built across Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. Since construction is still going on, the final list of venues and sports will be confirmed closer to 2030. Here are some of the key venues:
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Venue
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Expected Sports
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Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera
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Cricket, and Opening and Closing Ceremonies
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Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave, Motera
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Athletics, Aquatics, and multiple other sports
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Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Naranpura
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Swimming, Badminton, Basketball, Wrestling, Kabaddi, and others
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EKA Arena, Gandhinagar
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Indoor sports such as Table Tennis, Badminton, and Boxing
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Sabarmati Riverfront area
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Aquatic and other events that are played outdoors
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New sports complex, Vastral (East Ahmedabad)
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Additional sporting events
Why Was Ahmedabad Chosen?
There are several reasons behind this decision:
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Experience in Hosting Big Events: The city has a major track record of holding many big events such as ICC Cricket World Cup, IPL and the 2022 National Games as well.
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Elite Sports Infrastructure: Ahmedabad has one of the biggest cricket stadiums which is Narendra Modi Stadium along with big sports complexes like the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex.
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Ongoing Sports City Development: The Government of Gujarat is building a new sports hub called the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in Motera.
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