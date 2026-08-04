Where Will the Commonwealth Games 2030 Be Held? Know Ahmedabad's Venues

Ahmedabad which is the largest city of Gujarat is set to host the next season of Commonwealth Games in 2030. This is quite a big moment for India as it will be hosting the games after 20 years. The last Commonwealth Games in India were held in 2010 in Delhi.

This time it goes to Gujarat and this edition will be quite special as it marks 100 years of the Commonwealth Games. The first Commonwealth Games were held in the year 1930 so the 2030 will mark Centenary Commonwealth Games.

The sports will not only take place in Ahmedabad but also Gandhinagar which is the capital of Gujarat.

This article explains which city will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games along with the venues and stadiums used for different sports.

Commonwealth Games 2030 at a Glance

Ahmedabad was officially confirmed as the host city for Commonwealth Games 2030. The city was chosen during the Annual General Assembly in Glasgow in November 2025. Moreover the Commonwealth Sport has also confirmed that 15 – 17 sports will be played at Amdavad 2030. Here is a brief overview: