Which Country Has the Most Blue Eyes in the World?

Among the most unique features of someone's appearance is their eye colour. It depends on genetics and the amount of melanin in the iris. Brown is the most common eye colour globally, found in around 70–80% of people. Greater melanin gives brown eyes their darkness. On the other hand, green eyes are the least common, occurring in roughly 2% of the population. Grey, hazel, amber, and blue are among other eye colours. Heterochromia is a disorder in which some people's eyes exhibit two different hues. Consequently, which nation has the most blue eyes worldwide? Solutions come from Iceland and Denmark, where about 75% of the population has blue eyes. That's a very high number, with an average worldwide of just 810%. In this article, we will explore how eye hues vary around the globe and discuss why blue eyes are pretty prevalent in certain areas.

Check Out| Which is the Rarest Eye Colour in the World? List of Countries with the Most Blue Eyes According to the World Population Review, here's the list of the countries with the most blue-eyed people in the world: Rank Country Blue Eyes (%) 1 Iceland 74.52 2 Denmark 64.84 3 Netherlands 60.9 4 Poland 52.5 5 United Kingdom 42.8 6 Slovenia 44.7 7 Germany 39.6 8 France 22 9 Ukraine 25 10 Georgia 7.51 1. Iceland With an incredible 74.52% of its population having blue eyes, Iceland is the country with the highest proportion of people with blue eyes worldwide. The country's rather confined gene pool and Scandinavian heritage are often blamed for this amazing prevalence. The strong concentration of the blue-eyed gene probably resulted from the historical roots of the population mostly from Norse and Celtic colonists.

2. Denmark Denmark boasts the second-highest percentage of blue eyes globally, with 64.84% of its population sharing this characteristic. As a Scandinavian nation, Denmark's genetic makeup is closely tied to its Viking ancestry, where blue eyes were a common trait among its people. 3. Netherlands Among the countries with the highest incidence of this trait, the Netherlands has a 60.9% rate of blue eyes. With a higher occurrence of blue eyes, the Dutch people's genetic background is a blend of Celtic and Germanic influences. 4. Poland With 52.5% of its people having blue eyes, Poland shows a high frequency for this trait. Situated in Central Europe, Poland has acted as a crossroads for numerous historical migrations and influences, including those from Germanic, Slavic, and Baltic peoples. 5. United Kingdom