Which Country Has the Most Blue Eyes in the World?

Among the most unique features of someone's appearance is their eye colour. It depends on genetics and the amount of melanin in the iris.
Brown is the most common eye colour globally, found in around 70–80% of people. Greater melanin gives brown eyes their darkness.
On the other hand, green eyes are the least common, occurring in roughly 2% of the population. Grey, hazel, amber, and blue are among other eye colours. Heterochromia is a disorder in which some people's eyes exhibit two different hues.
Consequently, which nation has the most blue eyes worldwide? Solutions come from Iceland and Denmark, where about 75% of the population has blue eyes. That's a very high number, with an average worldwide of just 810%.
In this article, we will explore how eye hues vary around the globe and discuss why blue eyes are pretty prevalent in certain areas.
List of Countries with the Most Blue Eyes
According to the World Population Review, here's the list of the countries with the most blue-eyed people in the world:
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Blue Eyes (%)
|
1
|
Iceland
|
74.52
|
2
|
Denmark
|
64.84
|
3
|
Netherlands
|
60.9
|
4
|
Poland
|
52.5
|
5
|
United Kingdom
|
42.8
|
6
|
Slovenia
|
44.7
|
7
|
Germany
|
39.6
|
8
|
France
|
22
|
9
|
Ukraine
|
25
|
10
|
Georgia
|
7.51
1. Iceland
With an incredible 74.52% of its population having blue eyes, Iceland is the country with the highest proportion of people with blue eyes worldwide. The country's rather confined gene pool and Scandinavian heritage are often blamed for this amazing prevalence. The strong concentration of the blue-eyed gene probably resulted from the historical roots of the population mostly from Norse and Celtic colonists.
2. Denmark
Denmark boasts the second-highest percentage of blue eyes globally, with 64.84% of its population sharing this characteristic. As a Scandinavian nation, Denmark's genetic makeup is closely tied to its Viking ancestry, where blue eyes were a common trait among its people.
3. Netherlands
Among the countries with the highest incidence of this trait, the Netherlands has a 60.9% rate of blue eyes. With a higher occurrence of blue eyes, the Dutch people's genetic background is a blend of Celtic and Germanic influences.
4. Poland
With 52.5% of its people having blue eyes, Poland shows a high frequency for this trait. Situated in Central Europe, Poland has acted as a crossroads for numerous historical migrations and influences, including those from Germanic, Slavic, and Baltic peoples.
5. United Kingdom
With 42.8% of its population having blue eyes, the United Kingdom boasts a significant proportion of people with this eye colour. Celtic, Anglo-Saxon, Viking, and Norman influences, among other historic populations, make up the UK's genetic landscape.
At about 75%, Iceland has the world's biggest proportion of blue-eyed people. Compared to the worldwide average of barely 810%, this is a quite large percentage.
Found in Northern Europe, where lighter eye colours like blue and grey are more prevalent because of genetic characteristics inherited over generations, other countries with high blue-eyed populations include Sweden (78%), Iceland (75.5%), and the Netherlands (60.9%).
Blue eyes are uncommon worldwide since the gene causing this feature is recessive. For a youngster to have blue eyes, both parents must therefore carry it. This trait became more common in northern regions where less sunlight made darker eye colours less necessary for protection.
