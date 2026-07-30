CWG 2026: Dilip Gavit Wins 3rd Gold for India With a Historic 1-2 Sweep in Men’s 100m T47

In the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, Indian para athlete Dilip Mahadu Gavit created history by winning the men's 100m T47 Gold medal. Gavit set a record time of 10.71 seconds. His compatriot Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath won the silver medal with a time of 10.83 seconds.

Gavit completed a historic 1-2 podium sweep for India. His victory marked India’s third Gold medal of the 2026 Glasgow Games.

Who is Dilip Gavit?

On Day 7 of the Glasgow Games, Dilip Gavit is a 23-year-old Indian para-sprinter competing in the T47 classification. A dedicated track for athletes with upper limb impairments like below-elbow or wrist amputations.

Dilip hails from Nashik, Maharashtra. He faced a major accident at the age of five when he fell from a mango tree resulting in the removal of his right arm below the elbow. He entered the world of athletics at 17 under coach Vajinath Kale.