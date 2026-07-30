CWG 2026: Dilip Gavit Wins 3rd Gold for India With a Historic 1-2 Sweep in Men’s 100m T47
Commonwealth Games 2026: At Glasgow, Dilip Gavit wins gold and sets a new record in Men’s 100m T47 event with Mohammed Basil securing silver for a great 1-2 finish.
In the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, Indian para athlete Dilip Mahadu Gavit created history by winning the men's 100m T47 Gold medal. Gavit set a record time of 10.71 seconds. His compatriot Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath won the silver medal with a time of 10.83 seconds.
Gavit completed a historic 1-2 podium sweep for India. His victory marked India’s third Gold medal of the 2026 Glasgow Games.
Who is Dilip Gavit?
On Day 7 of the Glasgow Games, Dilip Gavit is a 23-year-old Indian para-sprinter competing in the T47 classification. A dedicated track for athletes with upper limb impairments like below-elbow or wrist amputations.
Dilip hails from Nashik, Maharashtra. He faced a major accident at the age of five when he fell from a mango tree resulting in the removal of his right arm below the elbow. He entered the world of athletics at 17 under coach Vajinath Kale.
Dilip first won his first gold medal in the men's 400m T47 event at Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 where he announced himself globally. He also represented India at the Paris Paralympics 2024 and reached the finals.
In the 2026 Glasgow Games, Dilip conquered the 100m sprint and set a new Commonwealth Games record by shattering England’s Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker’s 2022 record of 10.94 seconds.
He shared the podium with Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath. Morssinganakath won the silver medal. Mohammed is an Indian para-athlete and hails from Kerala. He was born without his right arm.
Both athletes demonstrated the great strength of the Indian contingent and made it a day to remember for Indian sports history.
India’s Total Medal Tally at Commonwealth Games 2026
As of Day 7, India holds 8th place in the overall standings with a total of 15 medals. Here is the list of India’s total medal tally
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Medal Category
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Count
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Medallists
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Gold
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3
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Silver
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9
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Mohammed Basil Morssinganakth (Men's 100m T47), Murali Sreeshankar (Men's Long Jump), Rishikanta Singh and Muthupandi Raja, etc.
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Bronze
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3
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Includes Shyla (Women's Shot Put F57), Jhandu Kumar (Para Powerlifting) and Bindyarani Devi (Women's 58kg’s Weightlifting)
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Total
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15
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
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