Deepak Dhar Wins Dirac Medal: From Pratapgarh to Caltech, Know the Journey of the Indian Physicist

Professor Deepak Dhar is an Indian theoretical physicist known for his important contributions to statistical physics and stochastic processes. He has worked at some of India’s leading scientific institutions. He has received the 2026 Dirac Medal for his work in statistical mechanics.

Where Was Deepak Dhar Born?

He was born on October 30 in 1951. His birthplace was Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh. He later pursued higher studies in physics.

Where Did Deepak Dhar Study?

Deepak completed his BSc from the University of Allahabad. He pursued his master’s degree at IIT Kanpur. He also completed his PhD in Physics from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech).

When Did He Return to India?

Deepak Dhar returned to India after completing his PhD. In 1978, he joined the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in Mumbai. He spent several decades conducting research at TIFR. He later became associated with IISER Pune.