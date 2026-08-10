Deepak Dhar Wins Dirac Medal: From Pratapgarh to Caltech, Know the Journey of the Indian Physicist
Know about Indian physicist Deepak Dhar, his journey from Pratapgarh to Caltech, career in India and major contributions to statistical physics.
Professor Deepak Dhar is an Indian theoretical physicist known for his important contributions to statistical physics and stochastic processes. He has worked at some of India’s leading scientific institutions. He has received the 2026 Dirac Medal for his work in statistical mechanics.
Where Was Deepak Dhar Born?
He was born on October 30 in 1951. His birthplace was Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh. He later pursued higher studies in physics.
Where Did Deepak Dhar Study?
Deepak completed his BSc from the University of Allahabad. He pursued his master’s degree at IIT Kanpur. He also completed his PhD in Physics from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech).
When Did He Return to India?
Deepak Dhar returned to India after completing his PhD. In 1978, he joined the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in Mumbai. He spent several decades conducting research at TIFR. He later became associated with IISER Pune.
What Is Deepak Dhar Known For?
His major research areas include Statistical physics, Self-organised criticality, Fractals, Percolation theory, Disordered systems and Interfacial growth.
Major Awards Received by Deepak Dhar
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Feature / Field
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Details
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Name
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Deepak Dhar
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Born
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October 30, 1951
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Birthplace
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Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh
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Field
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Theoretical and statistical physics
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PhD
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California Institute of Technology (Caltech)
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Major Institution
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Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR)
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Major International Awards
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Boltzmann Medal (2022), Dirac Medal (2026)
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Padma Award
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Padma Bhushan (2023)
What Is the Boltzmann Medal?
The Boltzmann Medal is a major international award in statistical physics. Dhar became the first Indian recipient of the Boltzmann Medal. Deepak Dhar received it in 2022. He shared the honour with American physicist John J. Hopfield.
When Did Deepak Dhar Receive the Padma Bhushan?
He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2023. The award recognised his contribution to science and research. He spent a major part of his career conducting research in India.
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