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Deepak Dhar Wins Dirac Medal: From Pratapgarh to Caltech, Know the Journey of the Indian Physicist

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 16:25 IST

Know about Indian physicist Deepak Dhar, his journey from Pratapgarh to Caltech, career in India and major contributions to statistical physics.

Deepak Dhar Wins Dirac Medal: From Pratapgarh to Caltech, Know the Journey of the Indian Physicist
Deepak Dhar Wins Dirac Medal: From Pratapgarh to Caltech, Know the Journey of the Indian Physicist

Professor Deepak Dhar is an Indian theoretical physicist known for his important contributions to statistical physics and stochastic processes. He has worked at some of India’s leading scientific institutions. He has received the 2026 Dirac Medal for his work in statistical mechanics.

Where Was Deepak Dhar Born?

He was born on October 30 in 1951. His birthplace was Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh. He later pursued higher studies in physics.

Where Did Deepak Dhar Study?

Deepak completed his BSc from the University of Allahabad. He pursued his master’s degree at IIT Kanpur. He also completed his PhD in Physics from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech).

When Did He Return to India?

Deepak Dhar returned to India after completing his PhD. In 1978, he joined the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in Mumbai. He spent several decades conducting research at TIFR. He later became associated with IISER Pune.

What Is Deepak Dhar Known For?

His major research areas include Statistical physics, Self-organised criticality, Fractals, Percolation theory, Disordered systems and Interfacial growth. 

Major Awards Received by Deepak Dhar

Feature / Field

Details

Name

Deepak Dhar

Born

October 30, 1951

Birthplace

Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh

Field

Theoretical and statistical physics

PhD

California Institute of Technology (Caltech)

Major Institution

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR)

Major International Awards

Boltzmann Medal (2022), Dirac Medal (2026)

Padma Award

Padma Bhushan (2023)

What Is the Boltzmann Medal?

The Boltzmann Medal is a major international award in statistical physics. Dhar became the first Indian recipient of the Boltzmann Medal. Deepak Dhar received it in 2022. He shared the honour with American physicist John J. Hopfield.

When Did Deepak Dhar Receive the Padma Bhushan?

He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2023. The award recognised his contribution to science and research. He spent a major part of his career conducting research in India.

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Aug 10, 2026, 16:17 IST

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