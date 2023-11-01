Kerala Formation Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes and Messages to Celebrate the Day

Kerala Formation Day or Kerala Piravi is a significant event that is celebrated on November 1 annually. This day is celebrated to honour the formation of the state of Kerala in 1956. The word ‘Piravi’ comes from Malayalam which means ‘Birth’. So Kerala Piravi means the birth of the Kerala State.

On this day, people celebrate the rich culture and heritage of their state. They usually dress in traditional clothing, participate in cultural events, and exchange greetings with loved ones.

Kerala Formation Day is a major event to reflect on the state's progress since its formation and to reaffirm its commitment to building a better future for all its citizens.

The history of Kerala Formation Day dates back to the States Reorganisation Act of 1956, which was passed by the Parliament of India to reorganise the states of India on a linguistic basis.

Before this Act was taken into consideration, the present-day territory of Kerala was divided into three separate entities:

Malabar District

Travancore

Cochin

Kerala was formed by merging the Malabar District (excluding the islands of Lakshadweep), Travancore-Cochin (excluding four southern taluks, which were merged with Tamil Nadu), and the taluk of Kasargod, South Kanara.

The States Reorganisation Act, as mentioned on the website of the High Court of Tripura stated: “Formation of Kerala State.―(1) As from the appointed day, there shall be formed a new State to be known as the State of Kerala comprising the following territories, namely:―

(a) the territories of the existing State of Travancore Cochin, excluding the territories transferred

to the State of Madras by section 4; and

(b) the territories comprised in—

(i) Malabar district, excluding the islands of Laccadive and Minicoy, and

(ii) Kasaragod taluk of South Kanara district;

and thereupon the said territories shall cease to form part of the States of Travancore-Cochin and Madras, respectively.

(2) The territories specified in clause (b) of sub-section (1) shall form a separate district to be known as Malabar district in the State of Kerala.”

Here are some quotes, wishes and messages to celebrate the day.

Warm greetings to the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala on their State Formation Day.



We wish you all growth and prosperity! pic.twitter.com/9lAdbkF4pS — Congress (@INCIndia) November 1, 2023

Our warm greetings on the Formation Day of Andhra Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.



Our innate diversity strengthens India.



We wish each one of the… pic.twitter.com/vHfjmzBtbm — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 1, 2023

Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on their formation day!



Wishing for the continued growth & prosperity of the people of these states as they contribute to the development of… pic.twitter.com/aVsoJ7dlOp — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) November 1, 2023

Kerala Formation Day 2023: Quotes

“Happy Kerala Piravi! May the state continue to flourish and prosper, and its people live in happiness and prosperity.”

“Kerala, a land of lush greenery, serene backwaters, and warm hearts. Happy Kerala Day to all!”

“Here's to Kerala, a land where art, tradition, and nature coexist harmoniously. Happy Kerala Day!”

“Wishing you a glad Kerala Piravi day. outlandish shorelines, beguiling backwaters, Enchanting wild, rich green slopes, delectable food..a land called God’s very own nation Kerala.” - The Wordy Boy

“This day is not only special for the people of Kerala but also for the country. I hope and pray the people of this state will continue to develop Kerala. Wishing you and your family a Happy Kerala Piravi Day.” - News18

Kerala Formation Day 2023: Wishes

Kerala, a land where dreams come true. Happy Kerala Piravi!

May the backwaters of Kerala be as serene as your heart, and the hill stations as cool as your mind. Happy Kerala Piravi!

Kerala, a land where everyone is welcome. Happy Kerala Piravi!

May the warmth of the people of Kerala be reflected in your every day, and the richness of the state's culture inspire you to greatness. Happy Kerala Piravi!

Kerala, my pride. Happy Kerala Piravi to all my friends and family! May we always cherish the spirit of unity and diversity that makes our state so unique.

Kerala Formation Day 2023: Messages

Kerala, my land, my love. Happy Kerala Piravi to all my fellow Keralites! May our state continue to flourish and prosper.

To my dear family, Happy Kerala Piravi! May we always cherish the bond that we share and the love that we have for our state.

Wishing you and your family a happy and joyous Kerala Piravi!

May this day bring you lots of peace and harmony. Happy Kerala Piravi.

Happy Kerala Piravi! May our state continue to shine against all odds.

READ| Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023: AP History, Quotes, Wishes and Messages