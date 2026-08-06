England's Squad for First Two Tests Against Pakistan Announced: Full List Inside

England has announced their squad for the first two Test matches against Pakistan. The England and Wales Cricket Board which is also known as the ECB has named a 16 member squad on 6th August 2026.

This selection shows a mix of experienced players and rising young talent. There are big names that are returning to the team as well as one major player not playing due to injury along with a new captain.

Here is the full squad, the captain and key details of England’s squad.

England Squad for First Two Tests Against Pakistan

The Test series will start with the first match at Headingley in Leeds from August 19 to 23. The second Test match will then move to the Lord's in London from August 27 to 31. Similarly the third and final Test match will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham starting September 9. Here is a squad overview: