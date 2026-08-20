An entrepreneur is someone who spot a business opportunity and make the risk to bring up, run and build a business. It involves creating, developing, and managing products or services, by leveraging ideas, unique resources, and innovation to meet needs and create economic value. Entrepreneurs can build new businesses, grow existing businesses, or create innovations that disrupt entire industries. The entrepreneurial spirit of India has evolved from building facilities, manufacturing companies, and steel plants to global IT companies, digital platforms, and tech startups. On Entrepreneur's Day, here are 11 Indian entrepreneurs who have contributed significantly to shaping the Indian business ecosystem. Top Indian Entrepreneurs from Legacy to Digital Era Legacy and industrial entrepreneurs Jamsetji Tata: Jamsetji Tata is often considered one of the pioneers of Indian industry. He established the Tata Group in 1868 and was instrumental in setting up the steel, hospitality and power ventures.

Dhirubhai Ambani: Dhirubhai Ambani transformed Reliance from a small trading business into a big corporate group. He further took it into textile, petrochemical and refinery and helped spread equity investments to Indian retail investors. Gautam Adani: He founded the Adani Group and grew it from a commodity trading business into one of India's biggest business conglomerates with interests in ports, logistics, airports and the energy and infrastructure sectors. Ratan Tata: Late Shre Ratan Tata led the Tata Group's international expansion and executive projects such as the Modal butterfly and acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover and Corus. He is also known as an innovator and philanthropist. Mukesh Ambani: took Reliance Industries into telecommunications and retail business. The launch of Jio helped in connecting more people digitally with low-cost mobile data access across countries.

IT, technology and innovation entrepreneurs N.R. Narayana Murthy: Murthy helped to set up Infosys and help India become one of the largest IT service providers in the world. Shiv Nadar: founded HCL and went on to construct one of India’s leading technology companies. HCL grew from its nascent computer business into a global IT services and digital technology behemoth. Falguni Nayar: Falguni Nayar opened Nykaa and constructed a leading beauty and lifestyle platform. Her transformation from investment banking to entrepreneurship has made her one of India’s most successful women executives. New-Age and Digital Entrepreneurs Deepinder Goyal: Goyal co-founded Zomato; it started as a restaurant discovery service and later evolved into a food delivery and quick commerce company. Today it has risen into a critical consumer technology firm.

Nithin Kamath: Nithin founded Zerodha and pioneered a tech-based low-cost model that made stock market investing and trading accessible to most Indian retail investors. Ritesh Agarwal: He founded OYO and launched a tech-powered hospitality company that aims to standardise affordable accommodation by partnering with hotels and property owners. Top Indian Entrepreneurs And Their Company Turnover/ Revenue Entrepreneur Company / Group Latest Annual Revenue / Turnover Notes & Reporting Context Jamsetji Tata Tata Group $180 billion+ (FY2025) Latest aggregate group figure currently published. Dhirubhai Ambani Reliance Industries Rs 11.75 lakh crore (FY2026) Gross revenue for FY2026. Gautam Adani Adani Group Rs 2.7 lakh crore+ (FY2026) Aggregated across independent businesses (e.g., Adani Enterprises reported Rs 1,02,943 crore). Ratan Tata Tata Group $180 billion+ (FY2025) Latest aggregate group figure currently published. Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries Rs 11.75 lakh crore (FY2026) Gross revenue for FY2026. N. R. Narayana Murthy Infosys Rs 1.62 lakh crore+ (FY2026) Latest full-year reported results. Shiv Nadar HCLTech $14.7 billion / Rs 1.25 lakh crore (FY2026) Trailing 12-month revenue through June 2026 reached $14.8 billion. Falguni Nayar Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce) Rs 11,300 crore+ (FY2026) Full-year FY2026 figure (Q4 net revenue was Rs 2,648 crore). Deepinder Goyal Eternal (Zomato) Rs 17,680 crore (Q4 FY2026 annualized/adjusted) Full FY2026 consolidated figures serve as the comprehensive benchmark. Nithin Kamath Zerodha Rs 8,000 crore+ Privately held; reported revenue was ≈ Rs 8,320 crore in FY2025. Ritesh Agarwal OYO / PRISM Rs 6,000 crore+ Reporting relies on varied operational metrics across PRISM and OYO.