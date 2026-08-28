e-Shram Portal 2026: Check Eligibility, Required Documents, and Social Security Benefits

The e-Shram Portal is one of the country's largest databases of unorganised workers and helps millions of workers gain access to social security programs and state benefit schemes. The portal was launched by the Ministry of Labour and Employment of India in order to allow workers in designated sectors including construction, agriculture, domestic work, street vending and gig work to register with the portal and obtain a unique Universal Account Number (UAN). In 2026, the importance of the e-Shram Portal cannot be underestimated in terms of granting financial aid, insurance cover, pension benefits and other forms of assistance to beneficiaries across the country. What is the E-Shram Portal? The portal known as E-Shram is the first ever national information database for unorganized workers in India. E-Shram has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Employment. E-Shram was launched to streamline informal labour work by mapping the informal workforce on the basis of data linked to Aadhaar ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach the intended beneficiaries directly through the mechanism of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

After reaching over 31.89 crore registered employees and completing its five years since inception, E-Shram has developed from a simple digital registry to a One-Stop Solution for social security delivery. Through the platform, all registered workers are provided with their unique 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN), which facilitates the access to central level and state level projects for workers across India. Parameter Details Launch Date August 26, 2021 Nodal Ministry Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India Total Registrations 31.89+ Crore workers (as of August 2026) Target Beneficiaries Unorganised and informal sector workers (including gig and platform workers) Identification System 12-Digit Universal Account Number (UAN) Primary Benefits ₹2 Lakh accidental death cover, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), pension, job & skill linkages Registration Fee Completely Free Official Website eshram.gov.in

Social Security Benefits Offered Through e-Shram in 2026 The system links informal laborers with several useful financial assistance programs offered by the government: 1. Financial support and coverage against accidents Accidental Insurance (Integration with PMSBY): Each enrolled worker becomes eligible for accidental insurance as part of the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

Accidental death/permanent incapacity offering ₹2,00,000 in seeming cases.

Emergency relief: The e-Shram system is used for dispensing the required financial aid in case of emergencies. 2. Access to pension and social protection Pension payments from PM-SYM: People in the age range from 18 to 40 years can get assured pensions from the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) scheme starting from the age of 60.

Life insurance (integration with PMJJBY): Workers can apply for life insurance policies of ₹2,00,000.

3. Programs for Employment, Skills Training, and Credit Job Finder: The National Career Service Portal, which assists job seekers locate employment opportunities in their localities in accordance with their skills.

Skill Building: Utilizing the Skill India Digital Hub which provides no-cost training courses and options for apprenticeships.

Artisans and Self-Employment Loans: A direct link to programs such as the PM Vishwakarma (for loans and equipment aid) and the PM SVANidhi (which offers working capital loans to street hawkers). Eligibility Criteria for an e-Shram Card According to the criteria mentioned, the following conditions must be satisfied to acquire an e-Shram card in 2026: Age: The applicant must be between 16 and 59 years.

Occupation: The applicant should have worked in the unorganized sector such as agriculture workers, construction workers, household workers, street vendors, auto drivers, gig delivery people, small MSME owners without a PF.

The applicant should not have paid income tax.

The applicant cannot be a member of any formal sector social security scheme such as the EPFO and ESIC.

Documents Required for Registration When registering on the e-Shram portal, you will not have to provide any physical documents as the process is paperless and based on Aadhaar authentication. Aadhaar Card process involves verification of identity and auto-filling of the applicant's personal information.

Mobile number linked to AadhaarThe number helps in the generation of OTP and verification of identity.

Bank account detailsYour bank account should have proper IFSC codes allowing you to receive benefits through DBT.

About EmploymentYour job/skill will be declared myself. How to Register for e-Shram Card Online To register on the e-Shram portal, you must follow these tips and go through the process: 1. Go to the official site: You must go to www.eshram.gov.in and click on "Register on e-Shram".



2. Mobile and Aadhaar verification: Provide the mobile number registered with Aadhaar, solve the security CAPTCHA and send. Now, get the OTP on your mobile and enter it accordingly.