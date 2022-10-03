Everyone Has Two Faces, Just Like This Lady In The Optical Illusion Image!

Everyone has two faces. One is the face that we show to the entire world. It is our very own smartly designed persona that we create for the world to see. This image is the one that helps us connect with the world, engage in companionships, and form robust relationships. It sets an image for the outside world to define us.

Next comes the face that is only known to ourselves. This is the most authentic self that we hide from the world for the longest time. Unlike the first image which is often a desirable one, the second face comes with its own shadows. The second face talks about our true selves, our traumas, our desires, and our tendencies.

Wondering why we are incessantly stressing over the two faces? Well, it is because we are about to present an image that may make you doubt your eyesight.

Can You Guess How Many Faces Are There In The Image?





Image Source: BRIGHT SIDE













Come on, make an assumption.

Is the lady looking forward or is she looking sideways?

Whatever your answer is, you are right! How? Well, that is because this is an optical illusion image. Optical illusions are meant to deceive your brain, and often, there is no one correct answer. The right answer depends on how the brain interprets the images.

Halloween Month Has Just Started And The Werewolf Is Already At The Door! Find The Correct Shadow Of The Werewolf In This Spooky Brain Teaser!

Working Of An Optical Illusion

Our brain is smart but it is blind too. Our eyes, as our sensory organs responsible for vision, allow us to see and inform our brains about the things surrounding us. Sometimes, miscommunication occurs between our brains and eyes. Sometimes, our brain is unable to understand what the eyes are trying to say.

The brain and the eyes converse in not a complicated language. The messages are transferred clearly, and most of the time our brain interprets exactly what our eyes want to convey.

For instance, if there is an apple kept on the table near me, by just looking at the apple, my brain would tell me if the apple is ripe or not, how far the apple is kept from me, and how big or small the apple is. By just looking at the object with the help of our eyes, we become capable of answering such complicated questions, thanks to our mind.

However, while the brain is efficient at making pitch-perfect guesses, sometimes, commits some errors. These errors are the base of optical illusions.

An optical illusion occurs when the interpretation of the communication between the eyes and the brain gets mixed up.

While scientists have been curious to know the exact reason behind optical illusions, the broad answer to the question is that the miscommunication between our eyes and our brain leads the latter to make a wrong judgment.