Everything you need to know about Turkey's elections.

Turkey is all set to go to polls on May 14, the coming Sunday. This will be an instance that has arrived in the 20th year of Recep Tayyip Erdogan's rule, and the 100th of the republic of Turkey. Elections of Turkey are located in Europe and Asia, but the entire world is looking forward to it.

Purpose of the election

Turkey has around 600 million voters. The present elections are held to choose both the members of the Parliament and the President.

The election of the President will be done through direct voting. The candidate who receives more than 50% votes will win the election. In case no candidate is able to touch 50%, a runoff election will be held on the next Sunday of the upcoming voting day. In such a situation, only the highest vote scoring two candidates of the first ballot will be contesting in the elections. The one candidate who then receives more votes will become the President.

Proportional representation is the method through which the 600-member Parliament will be elected. Here, the voters will be voting for the parties and not the candidates. The method designed is such that the seats won by the party would be proportional to the votes cast in favor.