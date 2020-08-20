Expansion of National Cadet Corps (NCC) to Border and Coastal Districts: All you need to know

National Cadet Corps (NCC) is arguably the world’s largest voluntary uniformed youth organization. The NCC currently has 17 regional directorates which govern the NCC in units in various states or groups of states and Union Territories. There has been a significant increase in the spectrum of activities undertaken by NCC especially in the field of social service and community development. NCC is actively participating in Swachhta Abhiyan, AIDS Awareness, Digital Literacy, Immunization, Tree Plantation, Anti-Drug Campaign, Water Conservation measures, etc.

List of 10 latest defence deals of India 2020

History of NCC

The NCC was formed in 1948 however its roots go back to the British era who decided to introduce the “Uniformed Youth” entities like University Corps under the Indian Defence Act 1917. In 1920, under the Indian Territorial Act, the University Corps was replaced by University Officer Training Corps.

Post-independence, HN Kunzru Committee recommended transforming the existing UOTC to cadet corps and NCC was formed in 1948 as a Cadet organization.

It enrolls cadets at the high school and college level and also awards certificates on completion of various phases.

Each school and college units have Associate NCC Officers and cadets are also assigned various leadership roles in the form of cadet appointments.

Headed by a Director-General of three-star military rank, the NCC falls under the purview of MoD and is led by serving officers from the Armed forces at various hierarchical positions.

Each school and college units have Associate NCC Officers and cadets are also assigned various leadership roles in the form of cadet appointments.

Training of the NCC Cadets

The NCC cadets receive basic military training at various levels and also have academic curriculum basics related to Armed forces and their functioning.

Attending training camps, adventure activities and military training camps is an important aspect of NCC training.

NCC cadets have played an important role over the years in relief and rescue efforts during various emergency situations.

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, over 60,000 NCC cadets have been deployed for voluntary relief work in coordination with district and state authorities across the country.

Expansion of NCC to Borders and Coastal Areas

In the Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the expansion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in coastal and border districts of India. He announced that from the 173 coastal and border districts, one lakh cadets will be trained. Out of these one lakh cadets, one-third would be girl cadets.

In border areas, the Army will train the cadets. In the coastal area, the Navy will train the cadets. And where there are airbases, the Air Force will undertake training activities. Border and coastal areas will get trained manpower to fight with disasters. Youth will acquire the required skills for careers in armed forces.

There have also been discussions about increasing the footprints of the organization in the tribal areas too. On May 5, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated that the MoD was determined to go ahead with the expansion in coastal and border areas.

Significance of Expansion of NCC in Border and Coastal Areas

Restructuring of the NCC was one of the key recommendations of the Committee of Experts (CoE) headed by Lt Gen DB Shekatkar (Retd) and constituted by then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar back in mid-2016. Speaking to Express after the Prime Minister’s speech, Gen Shekatkar said, “There is certainly scope for NCC to increase its footprint in coastal and border areas. In the coastal regions, where youth are already familiar with the sea, the training will increase interest in careers in the Navy, Coast Guard, and also Merchant shipping avenues. In the border area, the trained cadets can play an important role in various contingencies and also in supporting roles to the Armed forces in various roles.”

IAF inducts LCA Tejas: All you need to know about the 18 Squadron aircraft

















