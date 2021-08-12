Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Explained: ISRO's GISAT-1/EOS-03 Satellite- Key Features and Importance

In the article below, one can find the key features of ISRO's recently failed mission's satellite EOS-03 that was to be launched on August 12, 2021 from Sriharikota. Take a look below.
Created On: Aug 12, 2021 10:30 IST
Modified On: Aug 12, 2021 11:29 IST
EOS-03 Satellite

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) could not fully accomplish its mission to place Earth Observatory Satellite EOD-03 in orbit due to an anomaly. The launch was to be done early this morning by ISRO. The GSLV-F10/EOS-03 lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota at 5:43 am on August 12, 2021. It was done after a 26 hour countdown. 

However, shortly afterwards, it was announced by the Range Operations Director, that the mission could not be accomplished fully due to a performance anomaly.

"Performance anomaly observed in the cryogenic stage. The mission could not be accomplished fully," said ISRO.

What is EOS-03: Key Features- 

EOS-03 is a state of art agile Earth Observation Satellite. It is to be placed in Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10. It is useful to monitor natural disasters like cyclones, cloudbursts and thunderstorms. 

ISRO has various earth observation satellites in its orbit. However, this is only the second one with a new nomenclature used by ISRO since last November.

This was the 14th flight of GSLV as informed by ISRO. 

Also a 4m diameter Ogive shaped payload fairing was being flown for the first time in this very GSLV flight. 

ISRO is trying something new nowadays with every launch it does. EOS-03 was being sent before EOS-02. However, that is now scheduled for the launch in September and October this year. The new launch would try out a new rocket like SSLV, called as Small Satellite Launch in September and October. 

EOS-03- Importance:

This new satellite EOS-03 would be providing all the essential information for applications in various sectors. These include agriculture, water bodies like rivers, seas and oceans, forestry (forest fire) and other disaster warnings. 

This was the second GSLV flight that had blasted off with the Chandrayaan-2 Moon mission space spacecraft. 

