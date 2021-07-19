GISAT-1 & RISAT-1A: Earth Observation satellites by ISRO- All you need to know

ISRO would be launching two earth observation satellites (EOS) namely GISAT 1 AND RISAT 1A soon. The satellites EOS 3 and EOS 4 would be launched. The first satellite launched was in 2012 in this series and had a lifespan of 5 years. ISRO began the launch of the satellites in this nomenclature in 2012. Take a look at the picture below.

All about GISAT-1

EOS 3 would be launched first in August 2021. The tentative date for the launch is August 12th. Later EOS 4 would be launched.

What is GISAT-1?

EOS-3 or GISAT-1 would be the first ever earth observation satellite which would be placed in the geostationary orbit.

GISATs are geostationary imaging satellites which are meant for real time imaging with faster revisit capability and real time monitoring. Two identical satellites carry the multi spectral, multi resolution imaging instruments.

The GSAT satellite was scheduled to be launched in March 2020 but was rescheduled due to technical glitches faced by the scientists. It is India's first sky eye.

This type of satellite revolves around the earth and thus maintains a close constant contact with the earth. This satellite does not seem to move from its place.

The launch was postponed earlier due to some technical glitch but again this year it has been delayed due to rising cases in the third wave of Covid 19.

ISRO was also asked as to why the other countries' rockets have not been used to which it responded that only USA and China have launch vehicles and India needs to launch the satellites from its own place.

GISAT-1: Features

The features of GISAT1 mentioned by ISRO are

700 mm Ritchey–Chrétien telescope based on the design of Cartosat-2A. Array detectors in Visible and Near-InfraRed (VNIR), and Short Wave-InfraRed (SWIR) bands. Electronically steerable, phased array antenna. High agility, jitter-free platform. The weight of GISAT 1 is almost 2268 kilograms as mentioned by ISRO. The uses of satellites would be in disaster management, monitoring, observation etc.

What is RISAT-1A?

RISAT-1A is a radar imaging satellite. It is a planned remote sensing satellite developed by ISRO. RISAT-1A would be the sixth satellite in its league. It would be a land based mission with primary application in terrain mapping and analysis of land, ocean and water surface for soil moisture.

It's weight is 1800 kilogram and it would be launched through PSLV in September. It was also launched in 2012 with the objective of ensuring continuity in SAR.

The work of the satellite would be to ensure the uninterrupted transmission of microwave data for operational services.

The work would include all weather conditions and significantly increase India's capacity in the defense sector and strategic sectors.

