FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Countdown: India Time, Venue, Stadium and Live Streaming Details

The moment is here! FIFA World Cup 2026 is just a few hours away and fans can’t contain their excitement. It is being called the biggest match the world has ever seen. The FIFA World Cup 2026 final brings together Europe's top ranked team, Spain, against South America's number one team, Argentina.

Spain is looking forward to win its second World Cup title while Argentina will try to defend its last title. The season has been quite exciting and carries history as it is the first Final of the newly expanded 48 team World Cup format which was hosted around 3 countries.

Here is everything you need to know about this World Cup final including kick off time in India, streaming details and what happens if a match ends in a tie.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Quick Overview

Here is a quick overview of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final: