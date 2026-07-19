FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Countdown: India Time, Venue, Stadium and Live Streaming Details
Don't miss the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final. Find the India time, venue, stadium, live streaming options, and everything you need to watch the match live.
The moment is here! FIFA World Cup 2026 is just a few hours away and fans can’t contain their excitement. It is being called the biggest match the world has ever seen. The FIFA World Cup 2026 final brings together Europe's top ranked team, Spain, against South America's number one team, Argentina.
Spain is looking forward to win its second World Cup title while Argentina will try to defend its last title. The season has been quite exciting and carries history as it is the first Final of the newly expanded 48 team World Cup format which was hosted around 3 countries.
Here is everything you need to know about this World Cup final including kick off time in India, streaming details and what happens if a match ends in a tie.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Quick Overview
Here is a quick overview of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final:
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Detail
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Information
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Match
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Final
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Teams
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Spain vs Argentina
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Date
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July 19, 2026 (July 20 in India)
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India Time (IST)
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12:30 AM, July 20, 2026
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Venue
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MetLife Stadium at the Meadowlands Sports Complex
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Host City
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East Rutherford, New Jersey, near New York City
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Live Streaming
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ZEE5 (India)
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TV Broadcast
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Unite8 Sports channels and DD Sports (select coverage)
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: India Match Time
The final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will start at 3 PM local time in East Rutherford, New Jersey which converts to 7 PM GMT. Since India follows IST, which is GMT plus 5 hours 30 minutes, the match will start at 12:30 AM in India on 20 July 2026.
Time Zone Comparison
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Country
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Time
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India
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12:30 AM, July 20
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USA (ET)
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3:00 PM, July 19
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UK
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8:00 PM, July 19
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Australia
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5:00 AM, July 20
Where to Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Live in India?
Fans can catch all the action of FIFA World Cup 2026 on Zee as it has the broadcast rights in India and has launched four dedicated sports channels called Unite8 Sports. These channels are Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi, and Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD in English.
Moreover there are select matches from the quarter finals onwards that are also shown on the DD Sports TV channel.
For OTT platforms as well, Zee has the rights and its Zee5 platform will feature the entire game live.
What Happens If the Final Ends in a Draw?
A FIFA World Cup match doesn’t end in a draw because of a fixed set of rules:
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Extra Time: If the two teams have scored the same number of goals in the 90 minute mark then the match goes into extra time. This is two halves of 15 minutes each which makes it 30 minutes in total.
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Penalty Shootout: If the scores somehow still reach the same after the extra time then the match moves to a penalty shootout. Each team takes turns to score penalty kicks until a winner is decided.
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