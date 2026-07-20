FIFA World Cup: Check the Golden Ball Winners List from 1978 to 2026

The FIFA World Cup 2026 ended with a bang and Spain emerged as the champions defeating Argentina in a clincial display of Tiki Taka style of football and the centre of it was Rodri, the ever reliable defensive midfielder Rodri who was instrumental in Spain maintaining possession of the ball during the match. Rodri was awarded the Golden Ball in FIFA World Cup 2026 for being the best player of the tournament.

Let us take a look at the list of Golden Ball Winners over the years.

Golden Ball Winners List ( 1978-2026)

Here is the full list of Golden Ball winners from 1978 to 2026