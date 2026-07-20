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FIFA World Cup: Check the Golden Ball Winners List from 1978 to 2026

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Last Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 18:59 IST

Spanish captain Rodri won the Golden Ball in FIFA World Cup 2026. Check out the all time list of Golden Ball winners from 1978 to 2026 here.

Golden Ball Winners List from 1978 to 2026
Golden Ball Winners List from 1978 to 2026

The FIFA World Cup 2026 ended with a bang and Spain emerged as the champions defeating Argentina in a clincial display of Tiki Taka style of football and the centre of it was Rodri, the ever reliable defensive midfielder Rodri who was instrumental in Spain maintaining possession of the ball during the match. Rodri was awarded the Golden Ball in FIFA World Cup 2026 for being the best player of the tournament.

Let us take a look at the list of Golden Ball Winners over the years.

Golden Ball Winners List ( 1978-2026)

Here is the full list of Golden Ball winners from 1978 to 2026

Year

Golden Ball Winner Name

Country

2026

Rodri

Spain

2022

Lionel Messi

Argentina

2018

Luka Modrić

Croatia

2014

Lionel Messi

Argentina

2010

Diego Forlán

Uruguay

2006

Zinedine Zidane

France

2002

Oliver Kahn

Germany

1998

Ronaldo

Brazil

1994

Romário

Brazil

1990

Salvatore Schillaci

Italy

1986

Diego Maradona

Argentina

1982

Paolo Rossi

Italy

1978

Mario Kempes

Argentina

When was Golden Ball Introduced in FIFA World Cup?

The Golden Ball award was introduced in 1978 and Mario Kempes from Argentina became the first Golden Ball winners in FIFA World Cup. A Golden Ball is awarded to the best player of the tournament.

Why Rodri was awarded the Golden Ball?

Rodri was awarded the Golden ball because he was the key to Spain’s success in the FIFA World Cup 2026. He has completed 756 passes in 8 matches in this edition which is the most by any player ever. He is brilliant in stopping attacks from opposition players as well as creating opportunities for the team by passing the ball with precision.

Who is the only player to win two Golden Balls in FIFA World Cups?

Lionel Messi is the only player in the world who has won two Golden Balls in the World Cup. He won the Golden Ball in 2014 and 2022.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager - Editorial

Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.

His background in a wide range of content areas and his ability to move between them make him a trusted voice to readers who want reliable, well-researched content across a variety of disciplines.
In his leisure time, Mriganka enjoys reading fiction novels and watching action and thriller movies, and cricket, which not only hone his storytelling skills but also keep his editorial vision fresh and dynamic.

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First Published: Jul 20, 2026, 18:59 IST

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