FIFA World Cup: Check the Golden Ball Winners List from 1978 to 2026
Spanish captain Rodri won the Golden Ball in FIFA World Cup 2026. Check out the all time list of Golden Ball winners from 1978 to 2026 here.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 ended with a bang and Spain emerged as the champions defeating Argentina in a clincial display of Tiki Taka style of football and the centre of it was Rodri, the ever reliable defensive midfielder Rodri who was instrumental in Spain maintaining possession of the ball during the match. Rodri was awarded the Golden Ball in FIFA World Cup 2026 for being the best player of the tournament.
Let us take a look at the list of Golden Ball Winners over the years.
Golden Ball Winners List ( 1978-2026)
Here is the full list of Golden Ball winners from 1978 to 2026
|
Year
|
Golden Ball Winner Name
|
Country
|
2026
|
Rodri
|
Spain
|
2022
|
Lionel Messi
|
Argentina
|
2018
|
Luka Modrić
|
Croatia
|
2014
|
Lionel Messi
|
Argentina
|
2010
|
Diego Forlán
|
Uruguay
|
2006
|
Zinedine Zidane
|
France
|
2002
|
Oliver Kahn
|
Germany
|
1998
|
Ronaldo
|
Brazil
|
1994
|
Romário
|
Brazil
|
1990
|
Salvatore Schillaci
|
Italy
|
1986
|
Diego Maradona
|
Argentina
|
1982
|
Paolo Rossi
|
Italy
|
1978
|
Mario Kempes
|
Argentina
When was Golden Ball Introduced in FIFA World Cup?
The Golden Ball award was introduced in 1978 and Mario Kempes from Argentina became the first Golden Ball winners in FIFA World Cup. A Golden Ball is awarded to the best player of the tournament.
Why Rodri was awarded the Golden Ball?
Rodri was awarded the Golden ball because he was the key to Spain’s success in the FIFA World Cup 2026. He has completed 756 passes in 8 matches in this edition which is the most by any player ever. He is brilliant in stopping attacks from opposition players as well as creating opportunities for the team by passing the ball with precision.
Who is the only player to win two Golden Balls in FIFA World Cups?
Lionel Messi is the only player in the world who has won two Golden Balls in the World Cup. He won the Golden Ball in 2014 and 2022.
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